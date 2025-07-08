Ultimate Guide to DC-Area Trivia Nights

Calling all Jeopardy! enthusiasts and trivia nerds: The DC area is a great place to be if you like to get quizzical. This region has test-your-knowledge contests every night of the week, hosted at neighborhood bars and even a local park this summer. Here, our ultimate guide to local trivia nights, grouped by day. (We’ve also included the neighborhood, so you can Ctrl+F search for ones near you.) Happy quizzing!

DC

Mondays

Breadsoda

2233 Wisconsin Ave., NW (Glover Park)

Hosted by: Christian Hunt, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Sip on $5 DC Brau Corruption IPAs while competing against the best of the best at this ’70s-inspired basement bar. Former DC Jeopardy! champ Patrick Curran is a regular here–but don’t let that intimate you.

Dacha Navy Yard

79 Potomac Ave., SE (Navy Yard)

Hosted by: Cap City Trivia

Format: on paper

The prizes at this 7 PM Navy Yard trivia are a $50 gift card for first place, a round of lagers for second, and giant pretzel for third. Check Cap City Trivia’s Facebook page for their weekly schedule and hints.

Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th St., NE (Edgewood)

Hosted by: @dewdroptrivia

Format: on paper

The first-place winner of this quiz may get a $50 gift card, but second place, last place, and best team name all get prizes as well. Trivia starts at 7:30 PM, but make sure to check out their Facebook page beforehand for round categories. On every second Wednesday of the month, circle back for Queer Trivia at 6:30 PM.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M St., NE (NoMa)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Order a pint from the long list of drafts and enjoy District Trivia on the TriviaMatic app at 7 every week.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW (Shaw)

Hosted by: Jeremy

Format: on paper

Enjoy happy hour drink specials until 10 PM at this gastropub’s Monday night trivia. The game starts at 7:30 PM, but they recommend you make reservations in advance because of how crowded it gets. Busy Monday? The tavern also has Wednesday night trivia at 7:30 PM with Steak Night specials until 10 PM.

Tap99

1250 Half St., SE (Navy Yard)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Choose from 99 self-serve taps—which include beer, wine, and seltzer—and test your knowledge at this DC tap house. Trivia games are from 7 to 9 PM and hosted by District Trivia with their standard format of five rounds and four bonus rounds per game.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE (NoMa)

Hosted by: Mark Lloyd

Format: all answers on paper, with some QR-code image clues

Sip pints and enjoy the outdoors with Wunder Garten’s Monday trivia game. Hosted by quizmaster Mark Lloyd, with food options from CaliBurger and Little Miner Taco, the quiz runs from 7 to 9 PM. They also have musical trivia, Hosted by Brianna Meeks, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 PM.

The Wonderland Ballroom

1101 Kenyon St., NW (Columbia Heights)

Hosted: independent

Format: on paper

Enjoy a variety of beers and challenging quizzes at this bar and grill. Trivia starts at 7:30 PM. Your team can be as big as you want, but only groups of up to five have the chance to win prizes. Make sure to check the venue’s trivia Facebook page beforehand for pre-trivia puzzlers.

Tuesdays

Atlas Brew Works Navy Yard

1201 Half St., SE (Navy Yard)

Hosted by: Brent McDonnell, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

The winners here get a $50 Atlas gift card, while runner-ups get a six pack. Enjoy $6 drinks during every Tuesday quiz starting at 7 PM, unless there is a Nats home game—then there’s no quiz.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW (Shaw)

Hosted by: Brian Lipinski

Format: on paper

Trivia at this gastropub is from 7-9 PM. First place gets $50 credit on their tab, second place gets a $20 tab credit, and 3rd place gets to request an upcoming theme. Check out their Facebook group for regular updates.

Crimson Whiskey Bar

627 H St. NW (Penn Quarter)

Hosted by: J Street Trivia

Format: on paper

Enjoy over 300 different types of whiskey and Southern-inspired cuisine at this DC bar. Tuesday trivia starts at 6:30 PM..

Exiles Bar

1610 U St., NW (U Street Corridor)

Hosted by: Christian Hunt, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Exiles offers up $6 select drafts during trivia night, with quiz winners scoring a $50 gift card for first place and a $15 gift card for runner-up.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW (U Street Corridor)

Hosted by: District Trivia , J Street Trivia

Format: Tuesday on mobile device, Wednesday on paper

On both Tuesdays and Wednesdays, enjoy a 60-foot bar and rotating drafts, as you compete for $50 off your bar tab at this DC beer hall. On Tuesday nights, play District Trivia on the app with $6 mystery beer specials. Old School? Pick up your pens and paper with J Street Trivia’s quiz on Wednesday, which also features wing and wine specials.

Jake’s Tavern

1606 7th St., NW (Shaw)

Hosted by: Shaw Showdown

Format: on paper

The games here begin at 7:30 PM, but show up early between 5 and 7 to snag a table and happy hour specials: discounted gumbo and $6 draft beer, cocktails, and wine.

Kingfisher DC

1414 14th St., NW (Logan Circle)

Hosted by: Geeks Who Drink

Format: on mobile device

Snack on free popcorn and test your brain starting at 8 PM at this DC bar. It’s for a good cause: For each drink sold, Kingfisher will donate $.50 to that week’s select charity.

Last Call Bar

1301-A 4th St., NE (Union Market District)

Hosted by: Kyle Cromer, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Rotate between darts and Ms. Pac-Man before taking your seat for trivia hosted by standup comedian Kyle Cromer. The winning team gets $50 off their bar tab.

Nanny O’Briens Irish Pub

3319 Connecticut Ave., NW (Cleveland Park)

Hosted by: Trivia Kings

Format: on paper

Trivia Kings calls this one of their “largest” trivia nights and one of their “most occupied spaces,” so make sure to get there early to get a spot before it begins at 7:30.

Open City

2331 Calvert St., NW (Woodley Park)

Hosted by: Cap City Trivia

Format: on paper

Trivia here starts at 7 PM, but you have to show up early if you want happy hour drinks and food from 4 to 7 PM.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Ave., NE (Capitol Hill)

Hosted by: Two Girls Trivia

Format: on paper

This independent, women-run trivia contest posts hints on their Instagram and X pages in advance of the weekly quiz. The game starts at 7 PM and Taco and Tequila Tuesday runs from 4 PM to close.

Wednesdays

Across the Pond

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW (Dupont Circle)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Reserve your trivia spot at this Irish bar in advance for their Wednesday night District Trivia quiz. Enjoy cold drinks and sports on the TV while you compete for a chance to win weekly prizes. Trivia starts at 7:30 PM.

Big Bear Cafe

1700 1st St., NW (Bloomingdale)

Hosted by: New Columbia Pub Quiz

Format: on mobile device

Head to this Bloomingdale favorite at 7 PM for a quirky quiz with best team name prizes, an “asskicker” round, and wood-fired pizza. The top prize is a $50 gift card, while the runner-up gets one for $25.

Easy Tiger Tavern

1817 Columbia Rd., NW (Adams Morgan)

Hosted by: Kyra Thordsen, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Starting at 7 PM, stop by this Adams Morgan bar for $2 off any draft and not-so-easy trivia.

The Looking Glass Lounge

3634 Georgia Ave., NW (Petworth)

Hosted by: Christian Hunt, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Take advantage of $5 burgers for dinner every Wednesday at this Petworth staple. Trivia runs from 7 to 9 PM, but show up early if you want to catch the happy hour (5-7 PM) drink prices.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE (Edgewood)

Hosted by: Capital Trivia

Format: on mobile device

You can join trivia at this bar, which is in a refurbished Metro train car, individually or with a team. Winning teams can score prizes like Metrobar gift cards and even Washington Spirit and DC Defenders gift cards. Weekly games run from 7 to 9 PM.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St., NW (U Street Corridor)

Hosted by: Out of Bounds Trivia

Trivia at this sports pub starts at 7:30 PM with teams of up to eight players. Each game features general knowledge questions with special themed, speed, and audio/visual rounds. Prizes include $30 for first place, $15 for second place, free drink tickets for third place, and a free bucket of beer for teams with the best names.

Other Half Brewing

1401 Okie St., NE (Ivy City)

Hosted by: Capital Trivia

Format: on mobile device

From 6:30 to 8:30 PM, catch the quiz at this brewery in Ivy City. You can compete for prizes, check out the rooftop garden, and try a Broccoli IPA.

Roofers Union

2446 18th St., NW (Adams Morgan)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Head to the roof and get some fresh air before hunkering down for a night of trivia at this DC tavern. Games run 7:30 to 9:30 PM.

Stoney’s on P

1433 P St, NW (Logan Circle)

Hosted by: Trivia Kings

Format: on paper

Starting at 8 PM, this Wednesday quiz is a popular one. Make sure to get there early for a table—the two floors fill up fast.

Thursdays

Atlas Brew Works Ivy City

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE (Ivy City)

Hosted by: Hunter Stevens, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Whether it’s about Bravo shows or Star Wars, this themed trivia in Ivy City always features $5 pints from 5-10 PM. Trivia starts at 7 PM.

Sundays

Lost Generation Brewing Company

327 S St., NE (Eckington)

Hosted by: Michael Bolton, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Bring your friends to this 7 PM weekend quiz and compete for $75 off your team’s tab. With $5 Shift beers from 6 to 9 PM, first place could walk away with 15 pints covered.

Virginia

Mondays

Highline RxR

2010 Crystal Dr., Arlington (Crystal City)

Hosted by: District Trivia and Capital City Showcase

Format: Monday on mobile device, Saturday on paper

There’s mobile District Trivia nights every Monday at Highline RxR, but if you want something a little jazzier, come here on select Saturdays. This Crystal City bar hosts a monthly Saturday Comedy Karaoke Funtime Show. The event starts with three rounds of Capital City Showcase trivia followed by a standup comedy performance, a karaoke battle between the top three trivia teams, and a regular karaoke night to cap off the evening. Tickets are $10 a person for groups of six to eight or $15 for individual tickets, and the show starts at 7:30 PM.

Quincy Hall

4001 Fairfax Dr., Arlington (Ballston)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

On both Mondays and Tuesdays, you can fuel up with pizza and beer for District Trivia at this Ballston beer hall. The game starts at 7 PM—make sure to keep an eye out for drink specials.

Tuesdays

Atlas Brew Works Alexandria

2429 Mandeville Ln., Alexandria

Hosted by: Mark Warburton, Capital City Showcase

Format: on paper

Near the Eisenhower Avenue Metro, this Alexandria quiz runs from 7 to 9 PM, with $6 select drafts on tap.

The Auld Shebeen

3971 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Enjoy an Irish atmosphere and basement dance floor at this Virginia pub. Once you’ve had a drink or busted a move, head to trivia from 7:30 to 9:30 PM.

Wednesdays

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Trivia games start at 7 PM at this German beer hall. Enjoy craft beers, burgers, and sports while you test your knowledge.

Thursdays

Bar Bao

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington (Clarendon)

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Try Asian fusion cuisine with sushi, wonton nachos, and even a Japanese mule alongside trivia at this Clarendon restaurant. Trivia starts at 7 PM each week.

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Jam out and test your brain at trivia weekly at 7 PM. Compete to win prizes and stay until 10 PM for DJ John Coulter.

Clare and Don’s

130 N. Washington St., Falls Church

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Head to this beach-themed bar and restaurant for drinks and beachy food. Trivia games start at 7 PM.

Fridays

River Mill Park

407 Mill St., Occoquan Historic District

Hosted by: Visit Occoquan VA

Format: on paper

Head to River Mill Park this summer for outdoor trivia. The town of Occoquan is offering one game a month. Tickets are $30 per team, which can have up to eight players. Bring a blanket or camp chair and compete for a chance to win a $100 gift card to spend in Occoquan. Trivia gates (and the Trivia Bar) open at 5:30 PM and the game starts at 6:30.

Saturdays

Maryland

Tuesdays

Caddies Bar and Grill

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

This golf-themed sports bar just added a Wednesday trivia to their weekly lineup. Play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM with half-price pizza. On Wednesdays, the games begin at 7 PM with 10 for $10 wings.

McGinty’s Public House

911 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring

Hosted by: Elemental Trivia, Adam Tiehen

Format: on paper

This “challenging but fun” quiz starts at 7 PM, but check out their socials beforehand for weekly clues. Happy Hour lasts until 7 PM, so get here early for $7 bites and $4 Narragansetts.

Saints Row Brewing

15 Fulks Corner Ave., Gaithersburg

Hosted by: Capital Trivia

Format: on mobile device

The games begin at 6 PM and run until 7:30 PM at this brewery. Tuesdays are also taco night, with Napa Mexican and Korean Grill as the food truck of the day.

Wednesdays

Crooked Crab Brewing Co.

8251 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Hosted by: Geeks Who Drink

Format: on mobile device

Enjoy 16 taps and brick oven pizzas at this Maryland taproom’s weekly trivia night at 7 PM. The maximum number of players per team is eight people.

Thursdays

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave., College Park’

Hosted by: District Trivia

Format: on mobile device

Enjoy espresso and craft beer while trying out your trivia skills. The game starts at 7:30, but it’s a good idea to arrive early if you want a table. Prizes include a $45 gift card for first place, a $25 gift card for second place, and a $10 gift card for third place.

Third Hill Brewing

8216 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Hosted by: Capital Trivia

Format: mobile device

At this brewery within walking distance of the Silver Spring Metro station, play against trivia regulars and compete for prizes at first, second, and third place. The quizzing starts at 7 PM.