Photo of the Day

Washingtonian staff photographer Evy Mages’ diary of life in and around Washington. Updated daily.

Written by
| Published on

 

S Street Park, D.C., October 2nd, 5:03 pm

RSS Feed Follow in Feedly

 

S Street Park, D.C., October 2nd, 5:03 pm
  S Street Park, D.C., October 2nd, 5:03 pm

 

4400 block of Old Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD,  September 27th, 6:08 pm
  4400 block of Old Branch Ave, Temple Hills, MD,  September 27th, 6:08 pm

 

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,  September 30th, 12:36 PM
  Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,  September 30th, 12:36 PM

 

 

1300 Block of 4th St. NE,  September 7th, 7:09 PM
    1300 Block of 4th St. NE,  September 7th, 7:09 PM

 

 

U.S. Capitol,  September 25th, 4:42 PM
    U.S. Capitol,  September 25th, 4:42 PM

 

 

500 block of 17th Street NW,  September 23rd, 10:10 AM
    500 block of 17th Street NW,  September 23rd, 10:10 AM

 

 

16th and K Street NW,  September 23rd, 8:35 AM
    16th and K Street NW,  September 23rd, 8:35 AM

 

 

The Spirit of Justice Park,  September 19th, 10:48 AM
    The Spirit of Justice Park,  September 19th, 10:48 AM

 

 

Bible Museum,  September 17th, 11:43 AM
    Bible Museum,  September 17th, 11:43 AM

 

 

National Archives,  September 17th, 9:36 AM
    National Archives,  September 17th, 9:36 AM

 

 

1500 block of U St. NW,  September 16th, 9:35 AM
    1500 block of U St. NW,  September 16th, 9:35 AM

 

 

700 block of Army Navy Drive,  September 10th, 6:11 PM
    700 block of Army Navy Drive,  September 10th, 6:11 PM

 

 

Pentagon,  September 10th, 7:31 PM
    Pentagon,  September 10th, 7:31 PM

 

 

Capitol,  September 9th, 11:12 AM
    Capitol,  September 9th, 11:12 AM

 

 

1300 block of Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 24th, 6:50 PM
    1300 block of Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 24th, 6:50 PM

 

 

1300 block of Peabody St. NW, August 26th, 3:55 PM
    1300 block of Peabody St. NW, August 26th, 3:55 PM

 

Corner of 14th and U St. NW, August 22nd, 8:47 PM
  Corner of 14th and U St. NW, August 22nd, 8:47 PM

 

1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 20th, 2:31 PM
  1400 block of Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 20th, 2:31 PM

 

5400 block of Connecticut Ave NW, August 20th, 4:37 PM
  5400 block of Connecticut Ave NW, August 20th, 4:37 PM

 

Potomac River seen from the Key Bridge, August 17th, 7:37 PM
  Potomac River seen from the Key Bridge, August 17th, 7:37 PM

 

2200 block of University Blvd, MD,  August 13th,  5:21 PM
  2200 block of University Blvd, MD,  August 13th,  5:21 PM

 

1200 block of Fern St NW,  August 15th,  4:16 PM
  1200 block of Fern St NW,  August 15th,  4:16 PM

 

900 block of Ohio Dr SW,  JULY 15TH, 8:14 AM
  900 block of Ohio Dr SW,  JULY 15TH, 8:14 AM

 

National Mall,  August 7th, 8:13 PM
  National Mall,  August 7th, 8:13 PM

 

1600 block Fort Myer Dr, Arlington, VA, August 1st, 9:29 AM
  1600 block Fort Myer Dr, Arlington, VA, August 1st, 9:29 AM

 

National Mall, August 7th, 7:50 PM
  National Mall, August 7th, 7:50 PM

 

National Portrait Gallery, August 7th, 1:14 PM
  National Portrait Gallery, August 7th, 1:14 PM

 

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 5th, 6:15PM
  1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, August 5th, 6:15PM

 

Scott’s Run Nature Preserve in Fairfax VA,  August 4th, 2:19 PM
  Scott's Run Nature Preserve in Fairfax VA,  August 4th, 2:19 PM

 

3000 block of K street NW,  August 2nd, 4:14 PM
  3000 block of K street NW,  August 2nd, 4:14 PM

 

1655 Fort Myer Dr, Arlington,  August 1st, 8:43 AM
  1655 Fort Myer Dr, Arlington,  August 1st, 8:43 AM

 

400 block of L’Enfant Plaza SW , July 26th, 11:38 AM
  400 block of L'Enfant Plaza SW , July 26th, 11:38 AM

 

Lafayette Park , July 30th, 12:12 PM
  Lafayette Park , July 30th, 12:12 PM

Corner of K and 7th Street NW, July 28th, 1:53 PM.
Corner of K and 7th Street NW, July 28th, 1:53 PM.

L’Enfant Plaza SW, July 26th, 12:18 PM.
L'Enfant Plaza SW, July 26th, 12:18 PM.

Georgetown Waterfront Park, July 7th, 6:28 PM.
Georgetown Waterfront Park, July 7th, 6:28 PM.

Rayburn House Office Building, July 24th, 8:24 PM.
Rayburn House Office Building, July 24th, 8:24 PM.

2300 block of Connecticut Ave NW, July 21st, 1:07 PM.
2300 block of Connecticut Ave NW, July 21st, 1:07 PM.

1800 block of Adams Mill Road NW, July 11th, 6:01 PM.
1800 block of Adams Mill Road NW, July 11th, 6:01 PM.

 

Fort Reno, July 15th, 9:01 PM.
  Fort Reno, July 15th, 9:01 PM.

 

National Mall, July 17th, 10:55 PM.
  National Mall, July 17th, 10:55 PM.

Ohio Drive SW, July 15th,  7:58 AM.
Ohio Drive SW, July 15th,  7:58 AM.

National Air and Space Museum, July 16th,  10:35 AM.
National Air and Space Museum, July 16th,  10:35 AM.

 

 

Cannon Office Building, July 15th,  10:02 AM
    Cannon Office Building, July 15th,  10:02 AM

 

National Zoo, July 12th, 11:21 AM
  National Zoo, July 12th, 11:21 AM

 

4500 block of Harrison St NW, July 11th, 10:42 AM.
  4500 block of Harrison St NW, July 11th, 10:42 AM.

 

 

Georgetown Waterfront Park, July 9th, 6:18 PM.
    Georgetown Waterfront Park, July 9th, 6:18 PM.

 

 

I 66  Fairfax VA, June 20, 5:24 PM.
    I 66  Fairfax VA, June 20, 5:24 PM.

 

 

1100 block of E St. NW, July 6, 4:35 PM.
    1100 block of E St. NW, July 6, 4:35 PM.

 

 

National Mall, July 4, 9:20 PM.
    National Mall, July 4, 9:20 PM.

Next Page »