100 Very Best Restaurants: #86 – Jaleo
Enjoy tomatoes in all kinds of dishes at Jaleo’s Tomatina Festival, August 27 to September 9. Photo courtesy ThinkFoodGroup.
José Andrés’s first-ever restaurant—the original Jaleo in Penn Quarter—and its suburban siblings still feel lively 26 years in. Credit fanciful presentations (foosball-turned-dining tables, croquetas served in glass sneakers), stellar sangría, and wide-reaching menus that embrace picky eaters and food lovers alike (pan con tomate for one camp, Ibérico/sea-urchin toast for the other). Meanwhile, classics such as cod fritters and garlic shrimp rarely disappoint. Moderate.
