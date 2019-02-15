100 Very Best Restaurants: #86 – Jaleo

Food

José Andrés’s first-ever restaurant­—the original Jaleo in Penn Quarter—and its suburban siblings still feel lively 26 years in. Credit fanciful presentations (foosball-turned-dining tables, croquetas served in glass sneakers), stellar sangría, and wide-reaching menus that embrace picky eaters and food lovers alike (pan con tomate for one camp, Ibérico/sea-urchin toast for the other). Meanwhile, classics such as cod fritters and garlic shrimp rarely disappoint. Moderate.

