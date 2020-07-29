7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Drink like it’s 1921 at the Heurich House Museum’s happy hour on Thursday, July 30 with throwback beer and cider revivals from Heurich’s 19th and early 20th century heyday. The garden at the brewmaster’s castle allows outside food so you can imbibe with a socially-distanced picnic from 5 PM to 8 PM.

H Street restaurant Stable is celebrating Swiss National Day on Saturday, August 1 with fondue, grill, and picnic packages available for takeout and delivery. The baskets must be ordered 72 hours in advance, and feature delicacies like Swiss sausages, cheeses, wines, and cold lagers. Packages will be available on future dates as well.

Summer isn’t quite summer without the savory perfume of Old Bay. Head to Union Market for the final days of chef Alex McCoy’s all-you-can-eat crab pop-up on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1. The $50 tickets cover bottomless Chesapeake crabs and crispy fried chicken with contact-free service. Seatings at the limited-time crab house are at 8 PM and 10:30 PM.

Puerto Rican pop-up La Famosa is bringing crab-stuffed picadillos and cod fritters to Cotton & Reed’s tropical patio on Saturday, August 1 as part of an ongoing preview of the restaurant that’s slated to open soon in Navy Yard. Starting at 6 PM, make a reservation to sip fresh guava and mint cocktails mixed with the distillery’s rum for an island staycation.

Korean and American flavors meld together at SoKa, an intimate pop-up on Saturday, August 1. Former Kith and Kin executive sous chef Martel Stone and chef Steve Kim are the brains behind dishes like toasted rice milk custard topped with Thai basil and pickled stone fruit. Reserve a spot at the 7 PM dinner on the pop-up’s Instagram page.

Shuck your heart out on Truxton Inn‘s patio with bicoastal bivalves courtesy of King Street Oyster Bar. The restaurants are collaborating for Shuckers and Shakers on Sunday, August 2, pairing build-your-own mules with seafaring lobster rolls and crab cake sandwiches. Email info@truxtoninn.com to reserve a seat on the patio at 3 PM, 5:15 PM, and 7:30 PM.

Chef Jon Sybert and the team at Reveler’s Hour in Adams Morgan are launching a regular Sunday pop-up series on August 2 themed around summer travels that should-have-been. First up: destination Mexico with tacos and Mexican wine pairings from sommelier Bill Jensen. The a la carte menu is available for dine-in (indoor only) and carryout. Themes will change often. Reserve space via Resy.

Join the conversation!