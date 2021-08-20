Summer’s Almost Over. Here’s Your Bucket List Before Fall Arrives.

We’re in the waning days of August, which means Halloween candy and pumpkin-flavored beer are already hitting store shelves. But we aren’t willing to let go of the sunshine and warm weather yet. Here’s how to make the most of the dog days of DC summer.

Hit the water:

Rent a picnic boat at The Wharf for your next happy hour, or for something a little zippier, take a 25-mile-per-hour catamaran down the Potomac.

Cool down with a frozen cocktail:

Check out our list of favorite frozen cocktails. Stick with the classic piña colada, or branch out with a frozen Irish coffee or orange crush.

Frolic in the sunflowers:

The area surrounding DC is home to many beautiful sunflower fields. Take a day trip to pick the blossoms, or take advantage of the perfect Instagram photo-op.

Feast on international barbecue:

Nothing hits the spot like some juicy barbecue on a hot August day. Instead of pulling out your own grill, hit up the District’s international barbecue scene.

Check out some art:

Gaze at beautiful artwork in air-conditioned comfort. Head over to “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” in Brentwood, or revisit your favorite reopened Smithsonian museum.

Cheer on DC-area athletes in the Paralympic Games:

Tune in and watch these athletes compete in sports like track and field, swimming and wheelchair basketball. The games run from August 24th to September 5th.

Go big at bottomless brunch:

There’s no shame in enjoying as many mimosas and Bloody Marys as you want at one of our recommended DC bottomless brunch spots.

