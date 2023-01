The Penn Quarter original is romantic and moody, while its West End spinoff has a more vibrant feel. Both feature Indian fusion menus with signatures such as palak chaat, the fabulous toss of fried spinach with yogurt and date chutney; luscious black cod with star anise, dill, and honey; and ginger-crusted tandoori lamb chops. Well-made, creative cocktails are a given, too. Expensive.

