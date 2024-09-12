Ambassadors, Chefs, Politicos: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

July 8
Duo Group’s Greg Heitzig, Angie Duran, and Daniel Kramer
July 14
French National Holiday reception at La Maison Française
July 18
Book celebration for Emily Giffin’s The Summer Pact at the Astrid
July 21
The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 42nd Annual RAMMY Awards at the Washington Convention Center
July 23
The Center for AI Safety’s DC-launch reception at Akin Rooftop
July 24
Aer Lingus College Football Classic reception at the Residence of the Irish Ambassador
July 26
Comcast NBCUniversal Olympic Games Paris after-party at La Résidence de France
July 27
Taste of the South at the Anthem
This article appears in the September 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
