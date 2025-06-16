29 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy summer, DC!

Say goodbye to spring, and hello to an exciting summer this week at a number of entertaining events. There’s a lot happening to kick off the season: music stars Kendrick Lamar and SZA arrive at Northwest Stadium, the Smithsonian is throwing a Solstice Saturday museum day, and Juneteenth celebrations are afoot.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

June 16–June 22

Kendrick Lamar and SZA in concert. It’s been a major year for Kendrick Lamar. After a high-profile rap beef with music star Drake, an attention-grabbing Super Bowl performance, and his GNX album topping Billboard charts, the “Not Like Us” rapper is on tour with dreamy R&B vocalist SZA (Wed, $99+, Northwest Stadium). Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle. Indulge in samples from America’s top pit masters at the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle this weekend. Along Pennsylvania Avenue, foodies can taste BBQ bites from more than 100 vendors, and kids can play games, make art, and participate in live storytelling. Also, there’s a cool lineup of go-go music acts performing live on the Pepsi-Lay’s Art to Go-Go Stage such as Be’la Dona, Big Tony & Trouble Funk, Junkyard Band, and more (Sat-Sun, $10, Penn Quarter). Solstice Saturday. Ring in the first official day of summer at Solstice Saturday. Visitors can attend a number of Smithsonian after-hour activations across the National Mall, with some museum staying open until midnight. From dance workshops at the African Art Museum to a Boogie Down Arcade Night at the Arts and Industries Building, there’s entertainment for all ages (Sat, free, various participating locations). Fête de la Musique. Mark the summer solstice with a celebration of music. The Georgetown BID, Georgetown Heritage, and the Embassy of France-Villa Albertine are teaming up to throw a big Fête de la Musique—World Music Day—festival where more than 40 live musical acts will perform R&B, jazz, spoken word, bluegrass, rock, and more across the Georgetown neighborhood, and at stages at La Maison Française (Sat, free, Georgetown). Juneteenth Community Day. From a morning yoga session to a pickle-making demo, there will be a ton of fun things to do at The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum’s Juneteenth celebration. Five artist acts will appear on the main stage, including local teen poet Lemonade Dream, go-go group Black Alley Band, and rapper Pinky tha Rapper. Local artist Brian Bailey will create an interactive mural (Thurs, free, but registration required, Smithsonian African American History and Culture Museum). Home Rule Music Festival. This celebration of DC’s musical roots kicks off at the Parks at Walter Reed on Saturday with a tribute to DC legend Roberta Flack by Imani-Grace Cooper, followed by sets from Farafina Kan Ensemble and go-go group New Impressionz. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and positive vibes to this summer’s outdoor Home Rule Music Festival (Sat, free, Takoma Park).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Shop a marketplace of Black-owned businesses, groove to musical performances, savor bites, and participate in educational sessions on Black culture and history for Juneteenth (Thurs, free, Anacostia).

Juneteenth Jubilee and Freedom Walk invites neighbors to walk across the 11th Street Bridge in honor of 19th century enslaved persons from Maryland (Thurs, free, Anacostia).

Watch this Juneteenth parade wind its way through downtown Annapolis. After the parade, you can dance to live performances by acts such as the women’s go-go group Be’La Donna and Davon Fleming (Sat, free, Annapolis).

Theater and shows:

It’s the last call to experience DC, I Love You: Ready or Not on a guided tour of Folger Shakespeare Library (closes Sun, $30 single ticket, $50 with a date, Capitol Hill). (You can read more here.)

Relive the soulful sounds of The Temptations at the musical Ain’t Too Proud (Tues-Sun, $90+, National Theatre).

Music and concerts:

Don’t miss veteran music duo Kahil El’Zabar and David Murray play live at Rhizome DC (Tues, $30+, Takoma Park).

Listen to folk and pop melodies by local artist Jahnel Daliya at Milian Park (Wed, free, Mount Vernon Triangle).

Attend a round of punk-rock concerts in commemoration of Positive Force’s 40th Anniversary gathering (Thurs-Sun, prices vary, Northwest DC).

Snag a ticket to folk-rock band Caamp’s concert at the Anthem soon; the first show sold out (Sat, $69+, Wharf).

Go-go bands Northeast Groovers, Obsession Band, and Major League Band play live atop MLK Library’s rooftop (Sun, free, MLK Library).

Exercise and wellness:

Tap into your inner child at a double dutch session led by DC Retro Jumpers at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens (Fri, free, Northeast DC).

Sports:

Root on your favorite soccer team at FIFA World Cup this week (Wed through June 26, $33+, Audi Field).

Things to do with kids:

Kids can learn about the history of the Emancipation Proclamation on a tour of President Lincoln’s Cottage (Thurs, $17 for adults, free for children under 6, Northwest DC).

Plan ahead:

Visit the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden for a concert with Plena Libre (June 27, free with lottery registration opening Mon, National Gallery of Art).

South Korean boy band Stray Kids are ready to “dominATE” Nationals Park (June 23, $100+, Nationals Park).

