DC Sues More Maryland and DC Drivers

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced four new lawsuits against drivers from Maryland and Virginia. Between them, the AG’s office says, these drivers have racked up more than a thousand traffic infractions. The lawsuits, which join eight others filed this year, were made possible by a new District law that went into effect in 2024.

Schwab’s suit against Ashley Yvette Kibler of Maryland says she has accrued 414 citations in the District, and that more than 85 percent of those were for speeding. Kibler, the suit says, owes $168,168 in unpaid penalties. An action against Sean Dayoni Hudson of Virginia says he received 283 citations, most of them between January 2023 and May 2024. All but four were for dangerous driving, the suit says, and it claims Hudson owes the District $83,100 in unpaid fines.

Andrea Florence Reid of Maryland has 206 citations and owes $56,010, according to court documents, which also say that most of her infractions occurred between 2021 and 2024. And Terrell Antonio Jenkins has 102 citations on his record, most of which are for speeding, according to an action filed against him that also says he owes $33,432 in fines and penalties.

