How To Keep Your Makeup From Melting in DC’s Extreme Heat

You may feel like you’re melting, but that doesn’t mean you have to look like it, too. This summer is already gearing up to be a sweaty one in DC, so we asked local makeup artists for their go-to tips and tools to keep makeup intact.

Start with a clean canvas

Before you even start applying makeup, the pros recommend a few preemptive steps to help keep products in place. “If you’re not putting the proper skincare on—you’re not washing, you’re not exfoliating—you’re not really giving your makeup a fighting chance to last,” says Christin Birckhead of Conceptual Beauty. Start with an oil-free cleanser, and then apply a moisturizer; a hyaluronic acid serum or water-based gel is a lighter option than the oil-based cream you might reach for in the winter. Exfoliating twice a week or using a clay mask will remove dead skin, which helps makeup adhere.

Your products should change with the weather

The same way you opt for airy clothes when it’s hot outside, consider lighter products during the summer to help skin breath. If you’re unsure whether something is light or heavy, test its opacity: A more transparent product is likely light and chances are an opaque one is better for the colder months. Oil-based makeup is more susceptible to separating in the heat, so Birckhead reaches for water-based products. Meanwhile, makeup artist Carl Ray prefers silicone foundation for its waterproof properties and matte effect. Whichever base you choose, Imani Lowery of Imani Lo Beauty recommends staying consistent with the rest of your routine, pairing water-based moisturizers with water-based primers, foundation, and any other cream makeup. The similar bases help these products stick together.

You’ll also want to stock up on products with staying power. Jaya Bolden of Makeup by Jaya recommends using a gripping primer, which is named for its ability to hold glam in place by forming a layer between your skin and makeup. Waterproof mascara and eyeliner are also your friends, though Birckhead suggests a tubing mascara, which forms a film around each lash and requires less rubbing to remove than the typical waterproof version.

Less is more

Perhaps you’re tempted to pack on the products, just in case you sweat off a layer. Carola Myers of Carola Myers Washington DC Cosmetics says this is the most common mistake in the summer. “Use makeup with caution,” she recommends. Thick layers are more likely to separate in the heat, which can create a patchy complexion, especially on your nose, chin, and under the eyes. To avoid this, apply products lighter than you normally would and consider using a brush rather than a stick.

If you’re opting for a full-coverage look, Bolden says you can still achieve it. She just recommends using less product during the base steps. “You can still do a good glam, just as long as you’re not too heavy handed with certain areas of your routine,” Bolden says. Also, be sure to let your skin dry between layers. Bolden recommends a handheld fan to speed this up, and the bonus cooling never hurts.

“Everything that is wet must be set”

That’s Bolden’s golden rule for getting makeup to stick. “You cannot just put foundation on and no powder,” she instructs. After applying a cream product, finish with a layer of powder to lock it in place. Apply a setting powder on your face, top any cream or liquid product with a powdered equivalent, and dust a translucent layer on your eyelids before going in with eyeshadow. Resist the urge to cake on powder throughout the day. Instead, carry something to absorb moisture such as blotting paper, a powder puff, or in a pinch, a paper towel.

Summer makeup essentials

We asked our experts about the items they keep stocked during sweaty season.

Oil blotting paper

Moisture absorption sheets are designed to suck up grease without leaving bits of paper behind, though tissues and toilet paper can reduce shine if needed. Be sure to dab—not rub—your skin to avoid smudging makeup. “If you spent all this time doing your makeup, don’t wipe your face,” Birckhead says. “Press everything.”

Triangle puff

The small, lightweight pillows help redistribute your makeup and reduce shine. Pat powder on the surface in the morning or press it on your face sans powder to even out your look.

Lip stain

Avoid dealing with a melted tube of lipstick and instead opt for a lip stain, touching up with gloss throughout the day.

Setting spray

In addition to providing that cool mist you crave, these spritzes lock in your makeup to keep it from smudging or fading. Find one with SPF for additional skin protection.

Related How to Tame Your Frizzy Hair in the DC Humidity