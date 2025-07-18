Gayle King on Giving Her First Commencement Speech at UMD

When journalist Gayle King was invited to give the University of Maryland’s commencement address two years ago, she initially wanted to say no, just as she had to other schools over the years. But the CBS Mornings cohost—who spent part of her childhood in Chevy Chase and graduated from College Park herself—says her kids encouraged her. It was her first time back on campus since 1976, the year the psychology major decided—for reasons, she told the crowd, “that make absolutely no sense to me now”—to skip her ceremony. “And the fact that I’m attending one 47 years later means that not every decision you make has to be permanent.” Here King reflects on a daunting assignment that was also a homecoming.

“I was saying to my favorite son, Will, and favorite daughter, Kirby, ‘I can’t be a graduation speaker.’ And they said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Well, you’ve got to come up with something interesting, thoughtful—you don’t want to be boring. It’s such a momentous occasion. What would I have to say?’ Will goes, ‘The same stuff you say to us all the time—I can’t believe this is even something you’re shying away from!’

“Going back, walking on the campus, going to my old dorm room—I was an RA there, I was a desk receptionist, so going back to where I used to work, to my favorite pizza place . . . . I always loved that campus. It’s such a great college town, too.

“I was very nervous, and I normally don’t get nervous. [But] I know what this day means to graduates. I really wanted to hit it out of the park. I’m on TV and speak to people every day, but this wasn’t something I felt I could phone in. I never phone anything in, but I really didn’t want to on that day.

“I think it helps [as a commencement speaker] if you have a personal connection to the school. I also think the more anecdotal and relatable you can be, the better. You’re not trying to do a standup routine, but it helps if you can put people at ease.

“I find life is often relatable and anecdotal, and that’s what makes it funny. That’s what unites us, too. You want students to know as they begin this next chapter: Oh my God, their life is really just getting started. The magnitude and the fun of that. And not everything goes according to plan. And you know what? That’s okay.

“I’ve been to many graduations where you can’t even name who the speaker was. I did not want to be that guy. In the end, I thought, ‘God, I can’t believe I’ve never done this before.’ To be honest with you, I doubt I will do it again. I really enjoyed the experience—I kind of just want to savor that for now.”

Related Why the Black Panthers Once Went Searching for Author Marita Golden



This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!