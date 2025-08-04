Welcome to The Langston, the newest addition to one of DC’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Located in the heart of Shaw, The Langston combines contemporary style, upscale amenities, and effortless access to the Metro, dining, and cultural attractions for a refined urban lifestyle.

A Rooftop Oasis with Monument Views

The penthouse-level pool is accented by in-water loungers and a surrounding sun deck. Fire pits, grilling areas, and large shaded seating areas offer stunning, unobstructed views of the city skyline and iconic monuments, perfect for golden hour hangs or weekend lounging.

The clubroom features additional co-working nooks for flexible workspaces, multiple big-screen TVs, and a full-service kitchen with stainless steel appliances and island seating.

An Elevated Wellness Experience

The Langston’s fitness center is fully equipped with Matrix treadmills, ellipticals, climbers, bicycles, a private yoga room, and an on-demand studio space for guided virtual workouts, so you can move your body your way, on your schedule.

SWEAT DC is also opening soon at The Langston, offering residents access to its popular strength and conditioning program in a high-energy, inclusive setting.

Pet Friendly Living

Pet owners enjoy convenient, on-site amenities that make caring for their furry companions easier than ever. The Langston features a ground-floor pet spa with grooming stations and a spacious outdoor play area designed specifically for canine residents.

Through a partnership with Live Well, a trusted local veterinary clinic, residents also benefit from expert pet care just steps from their front door.

Everyday Convenience at Your Door

From a 24-hour concierge to secure package rooms and dedicated bike storage, The Langston makes your daily routine seamless. Every detail is designed with convenience in mind. The lobby also has on-demand beverage dispensers, including both wine and coffee!

Host with Ease

Whether you’re planning a casual hangout or an impromptu work session, every space is designed to make entertaining and everyday living feel effortless. The penthouse golf simulator is perfect for solo practice or social gatherings. The Langston fosters community connection with thoughtfully designed common areas that bring neighbors together.

The Langston is now offering up to two months free rent on a 12-month lease.