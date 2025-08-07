4 Open Houses to See This Weekend

Looking for a listing with historic charm? This week’s open house picks have you covered: a townhouse in Capitol Hill, a detached house in Old Town, a Colonial in Potomac, and a luxe offering in Observatory Circle.
A Capitol Hill Townhouse
Price: $1.265 million
Where: 252 11th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3.5
House size: 2,262 sq feet
Listing agent: Dustin Fox and Devon Fox, Fox Homes
Open house: Saturday, Aug 2, 12 PM — 2 PM and Sunday, Aug 3, 1 PM — 3 PM
This 1908 townhouse boasts three wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins, an updated kitchen, and a legal rental unit on the lower level. Outdoors, find a private deck and a pocket garden.
An Alexandria House
Price: $1.2 million
Where: 416 S Royal St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/1.5
House size: 1,404 sq feet
Listing agents: Mary Kern, Corcoran McEnearney
Open house: Saturday, Aug 9, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, Aug 3, 2 PM — 4 PM
Built in 1840, this detached house in Old Town features historic details, built-ins, an updated kitchen, and a backyard garden and patio.
A Potomac Colonial
Price: $1.2 million
Where: 12624 Orchard Brook Ter, Potomac, MD 20854
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/2.5
House size: 3,494 sq feet
Listing agents: Ryan Mills, Redfin
Open house: Saturday, Aug 9, 1 PM — 3 PM
This brick Colonial-style house was constructed in 1972 and sports hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, and a lower-level recreation room.
A Luxe Observatory Circle House
Price: $3,499,999
Where: 2717 38th St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/5.5
House size: 5,300 sq feet
Listing agents: Robert Hryniewicki and Micah Smith, HRLS Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, Aug 10, 1 PM — 3 PM
WJ Development transformed this 1939 Colonial-style house, adding custom finishes, a large roof deck, and a detached apartment that sits above a three-car garage.