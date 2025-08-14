This Floral, Blush Wedding Featured an End-of-the-Night Confetti Drop

Two and a half years after Tarah, a strategy consultant from Potomac, and John, a commercial real estate professional from Cleveland, met in DC, John popped the question on the top of the Piazzale Michelangelo overlooking Florence while the pair were vacationing in Italy.

For their June wedding two years later, they planned a black-tie-meets-garden-floral-whimsy affair decorated in blush pink and pastel shades. Tarah’s favorite part was her “romantic, timeless, yet dramatic” wedding dress, which she called the dress of her dreams, and the bouquet that she wrapped in lace from her mother’s wedding dress. John’s favorite detail was the floral backdrop behind the dance floor, which he said made their first dance extra memorable.

Other special details included cocktail napkins printed with handwritten notes the couple had exchanged to one another in birthday and anniversary cards over the years; a vintage cake topper that has been used in Tarah’s family for four generations; a handmade floral design that was featured on their invitations, signage, and other decor; and a confetti drop at the end of the night. In lieu of signature cocktails, they had champagne tied with ribbon bows and custom “T&J” labels passed before the ceremony, and espresso martinis passed on the dance floor.

Following the big day, the pair honeymooned in Dubai, Bali, and Seoul. See photos of the wedding below.

The Details

