Gluten intolerance and celiac disease rates are on the rise. Luckily, many area restaurants have not only kept pace with the demand for gluten-free food, they’ve excelled at it. Plus, thanks to Washington’s diversity, we’ve got a strong representation of naturally gluten-free (or gluten-free-friendly) international cuisines, including Indian, Ethiopian, Persian, Thai, and Vietnamese.

While there are a handful of entirely gluten-free places in the area—including bakeries like Rise in Adams Morgan and Sweet Crimes in Capitol Hill and the fast-casual Seoul Spice—the following are the best unexpected places to dine gluten-free around DC. They welcome diners with plenty of selection, high-quality substitutions, and clear allergen notations on their menus.

Amazonia

This Peruvian hot spot in Shaw lists multiple gluten-free selections, including ceviches, Parmesan scallops, and chargrilled skewers of salmon belly and filet mignon. It also includes cross-contamination notations for celiac diners. Note that Causa, the fancier downstairs tasting room, doesn’t accommodate gluten allergies.

Call Your Mother

Okay, so you won’t get a bagel, but this local deli chain will serve any of its excellent breakfast and lunch sandwiches on cheesy yuca bread, which is chewy, dense, and flavorful in its own right.

Caruso’s Grocery

Craving carbs? Both the Capitol Hill and North Bethesda locations of Matt Adler’s popular Italian American eatery offer gluten-free spaghetti, gnocchi, and garlic bread. Adler’s Mount Vernon Triangle restaurant, Cucina Morini, also has gluten-free pasta.

Cielo Rojo

Almost the entire menu at this destination-worthy, vegan-friendly Mexican restaurant is gluten-free, thanks in part to its masa-based tortillas. Sample the enchiladas, quesadillas, tostadas, and many of the tacos.

Il Canale

This Georgetown standby is one of the District’s top choices for gluten-free pizza (and pasta). The no-gluten Neapolitan pie is every bit as blistered and satisfying as a regular one—and it’s even baked in a separate oven.

Joon

Most of the menu is gluten-free at this chic, celebrated Persian restaurant in Tysons. In addition to nearly every appetizer (falafel, hummus, grilled eggplant), diners can dig into dishes like braised beef stew and lamb chops, accompanied by the famously crusty tahdig rice. The family-style mixed kabob platter can be made gluten-free on request.

Lapis

The menu at this Afghan hit in Adams Morgan labels all its gluten-free items. Selections abound, including kebabs, meaty stews, and the entire (and extensive) vegetarian section.

Mi Vida

Gluten-free diners can raise a (discounted happy-hour) margarita to these Mexican spots with large, mostly gluten-free menus. Options include enchiladas, tacos, queso, and even cornbread.

Nazret

Don’t be dissuaded by the modest strip-mall digs. Nazret turns out some of the area’s best Ethiopian food. Most of the menu—including the veggie combo platter and meaty tibs—is naturally gluten-free, and, for a surcharge, Nazret offers injera made with 100 percent teff flour.

Nobu

The West End outpost of this swanky international sushi chain offers ready accommodations for sushi orders, including gluten-free soy sauce and a separate fryer. Some of its more famous dishes, such as miso black cod, are naturally gluten-free, and others, like crispy rice with spicy tuna or avocado, can be tweaked.

Nue

This elegant Vietnamese restaurant offers several gluten-free and adaptable items on its menu of sophisticated dishes, including snow-crab fried rice and the standout seafood-filled spring rolls.

Piece Out

This Del Ray pizza shop notes all GF items on its menu of Italian favorites and has a separate fryer for items like gluten-free fried mozzarella, wings, fries, and chicken tenders.

Purple Patch

Chef Patrice Cleary crafts a careful, gluten-sensitive menu at her beloved Mount Pleasant Filipino place. No-gluten items include such classics as pancit, sinigang, and coconut-braised ribs. The restaurant will also prepare a gluten-free version of its sprawling kamayan feast.

Rasika

Both locations of this high-end Indian restaurant feature an almost entirely gluten-free menu, including hits like chicken tikka masala, smoky dal dhungaree, and mango shrimp. Biryanis can be prepared without the pastry crust, and in place of naan, you can opt for rice-flour-and-lentil dosas.

RPM Italian

Lobbyists gotta eat gluten-free, too. This sleek Mount Vernon Triangle Italian place has one of the best gluten-free menus around. Lots of Italian restaurants will use boxed gluten-free pasta on request, but here you’ll find housemade noodles—and even GF chicken parm.

Thip Khao and Padaek

Seng Luangrath’s punchy Laotian cooking made the Columbia Heights restaurant Thip Khao a mainstay. Graze on wok-fried rice noodles, red coconut curry, and (go for it!) minced alligator with lemongrass and chilies. In Northern Virginia, Padaek serves an equally successful Thai and Laotian menu, and notes every dish that can be made gluten-free.

This article appears in the September 2025 issue of Washingtonian.