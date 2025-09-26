Happy (almost) October, DC!
Pumpkin season is afoot with fall festivals, spooky trick-or-treating, and Oktoberfest pop-ups. Also, local fans of mega artist Chris Brown will finally get a chance to experience Breezy Bowl XX at Nationals Park.
10 Best Things to Do in DC
Opera
St. John The Baptist
September 24
location_on Theater Alliance
The 17th-century oratorio, composed by Alessandro Stradella, has been much performed in concert. (Maria Callas made her debut in it in 1947.) But this pop-up opera event will mark the first time Stradella’s take on the Salome story has been fully staged.
Books
Jane Goodall
October 7
location_on Lisner Auditorium
The famed primatologist will talk about her storied scientific career in what promises to be an inspiring lecture about the wonders of the animal kingdom–and what it can tell us about being human.
Books
Cory Doctorow
October 8
location_on Politics and Prose (The Wharf)
The journalist and author coined a vivid term of 21st-century malaise that’s now the title of his new book, Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It. Is there a way out of the mess of modern life? Doctorow has some ideas.
Theater
Fremont Ave.
October 8–November 23
location_on Arena Stage
A world-premiere production from New York–based multidisciplinary artist Reggie D. White, the play was inspired by his own family. It’s a drama that follows three generations of Black men living and loving in Southern California
Museums
“Tawny Chatmon: Sanctuaries of Truth, Dissolution of Lies”
October 15, 2025–March 8, 2026
location_on National Museum of Women in the Arts
Raised in Montgomery County, the American artist uses photography as a jumping-off point for intriguingly layered mixed-media creations. This exhibit premieres new work that adds embroidery and audio narration to her broad array of tools.
Theater
Artist Descending a Staircase
October 16
location_on Phillips Collection
American University professor and Washington theater mainstay Aaron Posner directs this staged reading of Tom Stoppard’s 1972 play (which originated as a BBC radio drama) about three artists who fall in love with the same woman.
Theater
The Wild Duck
October 18–November 16
location_on Shakespeare Theatre Company
Henrik Ibsen’s tragic study of a family torn apart by dark secrets features a deep cast that includes STC newcomer Katie Broad as well as veteran character actor David Patrick Kelly.
Museums
“Water’s Edge: The Art of Truman Lowe”
Opening October 24
location_on National Museum of the American Indian
A member of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation, the late sculptor made minimalist works–such as the contradictory “Feather Canoe” (above)–that evoke the waterways on which he grew up. Featuring 50 drawings, paintings, and sculptures, this is the first major exhibition dedicated to his art.
Books
Stephanie Burt
October 25
location_on Politics and Prose (Union Market)
The Life of a Showgirl will come out too late to make it into the Harvard English professor’s latest book, Taylor’s Version: The Poetic and Musical Genius of Taylor Swift. Perhaps Burt–who grew up in the DC area and has written 14 books of poetry and literary criticism–will share her thoughts on the new album at this event.
Music
Philharmonia Orchestra
October 27
location_on Strathmore
Finnish conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali makes his Washington debut with this British-based ensemble, who will perform Sibelius’s Fifth Symphony and a new work by Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz. Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson will join them for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major.
Things to Do in October
Arts and culture:
- Art on the Avenue celebrates its 30th year of bringing ceramics, books, candles, clothing, home goods, and other products made by local artists and craftspeople to Del Ray (October 4, free, Alexandria).
- Don your dirndl or lederhosen for Polka on the Pier. There’s music, a stein-hoisting competition, and a wiener dog race at this Oktoberfest celebration (October 4, free, Wharf).
- Strike a Pose at National Gallery Nights and view vintage images from the museum’s exhibit “Photography and the Black Arts Movement, 1955–1985” (October 9, free, but registration is required via a ticket lottery September 29-October 2, National Gallery of Art).
- Stroll a beer garden, see live bands, and browse hundreds of arts-and-crafts booths at Fairfax City’s Fall Festival (October 11, free, Fairfax).
- Shop the Luckett’s Fall Market for autumnal vintage finds (October 17-19, $23, Berryville).
- Watch folk dance performances along Pennsylvania Avenue between bites of Turkish cuisine at the outdoor Turkish Festival (October 19, free, Downtown).
- Cruise the Potomac with Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean (October 19, $99+, Wharf).
- View paintings by Grandma Moses in the new exhibit “A Good Day’s Work” (opens October 24, free, Smithsonian American Art Museum).
- Malcolm Gladwell will discuss his new book Revenge of the Tipping Point at Sixth & I (October 27, $40+ for in-person, $12+ for virtual, Downtown).
- Sit in on symposia with muckrakers like director Joy Ash and Times of London deputy investigations editor James Beal at Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival (October 30-November 2, $104+ pass, Penn Quarter).
Community and heritage:
- The National Archives Museum reopens two new permanent exhibits in “The American Story.” The exhibit includes George Washington’s original copy of the Constitution (opens October 23, free, Downtown).
- Go-kart through Union Market at Race the District; there’s a block party with electronic duo Louis the Child, too (October 9-12, free, Union Market).
- Celebrate Diwali at an after-hours museum event with curator tours, arts and crafts, food, and a dance party (October 24, free, registration encouraged, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art).
- Get a sneak peek of documentary series The American Revolution with film director and producer Ken Burns (October 29, free, Mount Vernon).
Theater:
- Get spooked at this punk-rock musical about Lizzie Borden, which opens on Halloween (October 31-November 30, $65, Dupont Circle).
Shows and performances:
- Choreographer Lionel Popkin creates a dance and art installation to commemorate Dance Place’s 45th anniversary (October 3-4, $30+, Northeast DC).
- Watch shorts, documentaries, and narrative flicks at Washington West Film Festival (October 9-13, 21, $20+ for single passes, Reston).
- Noir City DC is a festival for fans of classic Hollywood crime and detective dramas (October 10-23, $200 pass, Silver Spring).
- Laugh out loud with stand-up comics Sommore, Jay Pharaoh, and several others at Because They’re Funny comedy festival (October 10-12, $47+, Wharf).
- Top directors, film creators, and actors will gather for narrative and documentary showings, Q&A sessions, awards ceremonies, and more at Middleburg Film Festival (October 16-19, single passes and film schedule TBA, all-access passes sold out).
- Greenbelt’s Utopia Film Festival screens documentary shorts, animations, independent features, and locally produced films (October 18-20, $25 pass, Greenbelt).
- Watch four different ballets in one show at Moving Forces (October 24-26, $30+, Kennedy Center).
- Relive the magic of the Twilight vampire saga with a live orchestra (October 24-24, $106+, National Theatre).
Music:
- Sing along to a number of T-Pain’s hip-swaying hits at his 20th anniversary concert (October 3, $148+, National Harbor).
- The rescheduled Breezy Bowl XX finally arrives at Nationals Park this month. Be sure to wear comfortable dancing shoes: Superstar Chris Brown has been performing for more than three hours each night on his anniversary tour (October 5, 8-9, $151+, Nationals Park).
- Singer-songwriter Alex G is live in concert at the Anthem (October 7, $58+, Wharf).
- Catch the season opener of Chamber Music at the Barns at Wolf Trap with mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout (October 9, $55.50+, Vienna).
- Grassroots rhythm fest Home Rule Music Festival wraps up with go-go beats from Junkyard Band at Alethia Tanner Park (October 4, free, Union Market).
- Composer and vocalist Jon Batiste performs at the Anthem with Andra Day and Diana Silvers (October 31, $73+, Wharf).
Halloween and Día de los Muertos:
- A haunted house, multiple escape rooms, and a ton of scary attractions are now open at Laurel’s House of Horror (select dates through November 1, $30+, Laurel).
- Listen to spooky stories on a guided DC by Foot walking tour about the Ghosts of Georgetown (ongoing, $39 for adults, $25 for ages 4-16, Georgetown).
- Tickets for Soul Strolls through the historic Congressional Cemetery are already sold out, but check back in October for the next ticket drop (October 17-18, 24-25, 31, November 1, adult price TBA, $15 for ages 5-12, free for ages younger than 4, Capitol Hill).
- Kiddos and adults can spot zoo animals and go trick-or-treating at Boo at the Zoo after hours (October 17-19, $35, National Zoo).
- PumpkinPalooza invites families to pick pumpkins, dress up in Halloween costumes, watch a pet costume parade, and see Too Much Talent Band at Alethia Tanner Park (October 22, free, NoMa).
- Observe the spookier side of air and space at the popular Air & Scare Halloween event at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center (October 25, free, registration required for outdoor events, Chantilly).
- The Capital Turnaround transforms into Nightmare in Navy Yard featuring three DJs across three dance floors (October 31, $45, Navy Yard).
- Listen to music from the Revolution era, learn how to make soap—18th-century style—and collect Halloween candies at Mount Vernon (October 25, $24 for kids, $30 for adults, Mount Vernon).
Bites and beverages:
- Journey through a lantern-illuminated Hong Kong-inspired night market with curated eats from host restaurants Tiger Fork and Hi-Lawn as well as other vendors (October 1-2, $7.50, Union Market).
- Taste of Bethesda returns with four stages of entertainment paired with fare from several area restaurants (October 4, free; taste tickets come in bundles of four for $5, Bethesda).
- Hops & Harvest Festival is teaming up with Baltimore’s Craft Beer Festival to create a new drink event this year: Wanderland (October 4, $45+ to drink, $20 for designated drivers, Columbia).
- The MD State BBQ Bash has activities that most food festivals don’t: ax-throwing, a rage-room trailer, and a martial-arts dojo for kids (October 10-11, free, Bel Air).
- Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival serves unlimited sips from Virginia vineyards on the grounds of George Washington’s estate (October 10-12, $50+, Mount Vernon).
- Our favorite beast is back in town this fall. Snallygaster—named after a folkloric monster—hosts hundreds of brew, cider, and food vendors for a day of toasts and dancing (October 11, $75+, Downtown).
- Wine enthusiasts can sip and shop jewelry and coffee as part of the fall edition of DC Wine Fest at Dock5 (October 18, $44+, Union Market).
Things to do with kids:
- There are kid-friendly carnival rides and a petting zoo at the Stafford County Fair (October 9-12, free, Fredericksburg).
- Characters from Moana, Inside Out, and Toy Story will sing and glide in front of live audiences at Disney on Ice (October 9-13, 16-19, $26+, Fairfax, Baltimore).
- Cherry Hill Park transforms into a children’s wonderland, with a petting farm, pumpkin and birdhouse painting, apple fishing, and pony rides at Farm Day (October 11, free, Falls Church).
This article appears in the October 2025 issue of Washingtonian.