14 Halloween Activities for Kids to Do in the DC Area

If you’re looking for spook-tastic family fun this month that’s not super scary, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of family-friendly Halloween concerts, pumpkin pickings, festive train rides, and lots more happenings around town that all ages can enjoy.

LEGO Discovery Center | through October 31

This kid-friendly monster takeover returns to Springfield’s LEGO Discovery Center. Kiddos can participate in endless Halloween activities like brewing a magical elixir in the Potion Kitchen, watching a screening of 4D Halloween movie The Great Monster Chase, and going on a monster-themed scavenger hunt ($24.99+).

Cabin John Regional Park and Wheaton Regional Park | October 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

All aboard! Youngsters can spend a weekend in October riding a miniature train and carousel at Cabin John Regional Park or Wheaton Regional Park. The trains—designed as replicas of an 1863 historic locomotive—will chug through “Trainsylvania” and “Día de los Trenes” while riders can spot pumpkins, ghosts, and black cats along the tracks that match their Eye Spy cards ($6+).

Smithsonian National Zoo | October 17-19

Stroll through the Jack-O-Lantern-decorated National Zoo in your favorite spooky outfit. All ages can munch on goodies from 30 trick-or-treat stations, see mammals and reptiles after hours, watch a giant pumpkin carving, watch magic tricks, and partake in other seasonal cheer ($35, event is contingent upon government shutdown).

Children’s Science Center at Fair Oaks Mall | October 18

Here’s an educational way to commemorate Halloween: Children can visit a “haunted lab” to catch ghostly bubbles, create Franken-toys with 3-D printing pens, and brew STEM potions; there’s a costume contest for prizes, too ($15, free for ages 2 and younger).

Alethia Tanner Park | October 22

There’s a lot of fall cheer and entertainment for kids, adults, and pets at this NoMa event. Children can pick pumpkins, groove to soul group Too Much Talent Band, meet baby alpacas, and catch appearances from Smurfs movie characters. There’s a movie screening of Hotel Transylvania, and a Red Bear Brewing pop-up beer garden for adults (free).

Arlington Parks and Recreation | October 25-26, 31

You can add a camping experience to your Halloween plans this year. Arlington County Parks and Recreation is hosting a round of family campfires complete with marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, and spooky stories at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Long Branch Nature Center, and Gulf Branch Nature Center ($7 registration required).

Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center | October 25

This boo-tastic Air and Space Museum extravaganza out near Dulles airport is already sold out for the outdoor portions of the day, but indoor tickets are still available. Attractions for all ages inside include trick-or-treat stands with free treats, puppet shows, photos with Star Wars characters, spooky experiments, and more (free, event is contingent upon government shutdown).

Glen Echo Park | October 25

If you are looking for something crafty to do with your family for Halloween, this event at Glen Echo Park is for you. Kids (and adults) can compete in a costume contest, and together can decorate trick-or-treat bags for kids. Afterwards, children can load up their designed bags with snacks from the resident art studios and galleries. There’s also live orchestra and strings melodies from Washington Conservatory of Music (free).

Mount Vernon | October 25

Visit the historic Mount Vernon grounds to collect sweet treats, and discover American Revolution history. Kids can participate in a costume parade, gather goodies in a special Mount Vernon treat bag, meet General and Lady Washington, snap a selfie at the straw-bale station, see a 1700s baking demo, and take a mansion tour ($25 for youth, $30 for adults).

Lincoln Park | October 25

This Halloween-edition of the Hill Family bike ride begins at Lincoln Park in Northeast DC, and families can wear their most creative costumes to compete for a prize. After the four-mile trek, all ages can participate in a dance party featuring tunes by the the Knox Engler Band (free).

Cherry Hill Park | October 25

Children can hop around in a bounce house, venture through an obstacle course, and snack on fall candies at this outdoor carnival. There will also be food for purchase at Cherry Hill Park from Sweetfrog and Badd Pizza (free, recommended for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult).

Kennedy Center | October 26

Appropriate for ages 5 and up, this beloved musical performance for Halloween will feature a ghostly attired National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Evan Roider. Post show, youngsters can hear stories from NSO artists ($22+).

National Harbor | October 26

This annual fall party returns with outdoor activities for families and pets. Kids can go trick-or-treating, take a free ride on the Capital Wheel (with the purchase of an adult ticket) if they come dressed in costume, watch a showing of Hocus Pocus on the plaza, and cheer on local chefs in a pumpkin-carving contest. For dog lovers there’s a Pet Pawrade (free).

Eastern Market | October 31

This Capitol Hill family fright night at Eastern Market dates back more than two decades. This year’s event will include an array of cool costumes, pumpkin carving, Zumba, a DJ dance party, and even a virtual costume contest for those who want to celebrate from home (free).

If you enjoyed these events, please don’t forget to share this post with a friend on social media, and sign up for our newsletter for more things to do.

Join the conversation!