News & Politics

Photos: The Caps’ “Red Carpet” Start to the Season

The Washington Capitals held their opening game tradition before facing the Boston Bruins.

Written by
| Photographed by
| Published on
This truck sported a G.O.A.T. for the NHL's greatest scorer of all time.

In what is likely Alexander Ovechkin’s last year in the NHL, the Washington Capitals opened the season on Wednesday, October 8, with their traditional “rocking the red carpet” party.

The F Street fun included a street hockey rink, face painting, a caricature artist, and a pregame block party, according to the Capitals. As the players arrived, they were introduced and accompanied down the red carpet by preselected fans. One of those fans was Sunny Thornton, a 4-year-old pediatric leukemia patient, with whom Ovechkin walked the red carpet. The NHL’s all-time goalscorer has pledged to donate to cancer charities for every career goal he scores above his 885th this season. 

The Caps ended up losing to the Bruins later that evening, 3-1. Their next game at Capital One Arena is Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the opening loss, fans seem excited by what’s ahead, as evidenced by an explosion in ticket resale prices for the season’s closing games. 

Alex Ovechkin held the hand of Sunny Thornton, a 4-year-old leukemia patient and Capitals fan.
Alex Ovechkin and Sunny Thornton walked the red carpet.
Hendrix Lapierre signed fans’ Capitals jerseys.

Caps forward Nic Dowd.
Jacob Chychrun signed a young fan’s puck.
Ryan Leonard arrived on the red carpet in a pinstripe suit.
A fan stood under a huge red-and-white balloon arch.

 

More:
Sam Nicholson
Sam Nicholson

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day