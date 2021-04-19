Protected: These Are the Most Influential People in the DC-Area Weed Business
A rabbi. A reality-TV star. An Olympic athlete. Pot is a booming Washington industry, helmed by a diverse roster of professionals employed in the business of growing, selling, marketing, and managing the newly (semi-) legal product.
Protected: These Are the Most Influential People in the DC-Area Weed Business
A rabbi. A reality-TV star. An Olympic athlete. Pot is a booming Washington industry, helmed by a diverse roster of professionals employed in the business of growing, selling, marketing, and managing the newly (semi-) legal product.
Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.