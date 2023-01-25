The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington
The Dabney highlights live-fire hearth cooking and Mid-Atlantic ingredients. Photograph by Scott Suchman
A lot has changed since we last published Washingtonian’s
annual list of the area’s 100 Very Best Restaurants, back in the early days of 2020.
We’ve said goodbye to beloved dining spots such as Bad Saint and Kith/Kin and Rappahannock Oyster Bar. Restaurants have faced seismic challenges. And it’s a pretty tough time to be a diner, too. Reservation cancellation fees are frequent and steep. Cocktail prices, menu prices—heck, even sad-desk-salad prices—have shot up, along with gratuity expectations. And some dining rooms remain short-staffed.
Our idea of what a “best” restaurant means has also shifted. While we previously considered only sit-down places, we now put carryouts, pop-ups, and food trucks in the mix, too.
At the same time, in the shadow of the past three years, special occasions feel as significant as ever. Among our favorite ways to celebrate: the new tasting menu at the Dabney (our pick for Washington’s number-one restaurant this year), a round of caviar dumplings with a side of bejeweled handcuffs at Pineapple & Pearls, and a take-home plate of fantasy-inducing mozzarella sticks from Happy Gyro, the Dupont carryout run by former Komi proprietor Johnny Monis.
Whatever the occasion, consider this your road map to the Washington food scene. Here are the 100 places—the top 25 of them ranked—that we’re most excited to dine at right now.
-
-
-
200 Massachusetts Ave., NW
-
-
-
-
12207 Darnestown Rd., Darnestown
-
-
-
1100 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
-
-
-
-
-
309 Middle St., Washington, Va.
-
3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW
-
-
11820 Trade St., North Bethesda
-
-
8110 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
-
-
-
4700 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park
-
-
-
3863 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville
-
4316 Markham St., Annandale
1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville
-
46005 Regal Plaza, Sterling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
250 Massachusetts Ave., NW
-
-
-
4536 Langston Blvd., Arlington
-
-
-
7280 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda
4040 Campbell Ave., Arlington
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
-
-
-
14215 Centreville Sq., Centreville
-
-
-
-
-
-
626 S. Washington St., Falls Church
-
332 Springvale Rd., Great Falls
-
921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE
-
-
-
-
3251 Old Lee Hwy., Fairfax
-
2401 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
-
6981 Hechinger Dr., Springfield
-
-
-
905 Rose Ave., North Bethesda
-
-
-
-
1209 King St., Alexandria
-
-
7313 Baltimore Ave., College Park
-
-
-
-
-
1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW
-
-
-
6775 Wilson Blvd., Falls Church
-
-
-
3411 Fifth St. S., Arlington
-
-
-
1110 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington
-
-
-
-
Find the truck’s location on Instagram @silverandsonsbbq
-
2016 P St NW Washington, DC 20036
-
-
-
-
124 N. Washington St., Falls Church
1024 King St., Alexandria
-
19 E. Washington St., Middleburg
-
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.