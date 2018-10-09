Whether you’re a photographer, a wedding planner, or a local couple, we’re thrilled (and honored!) that you’re interested in sharing your special event with Washingtonian Weddings. Here’s what you need to know about publishing with us:

What We’re Looking For

Everything! There are so many ways to get married in Washington, and we’re on a mission to show each and every one of them off. There’s no specific “style” of wedding we’re looking for–we want to see them all. We’re most focused on weddings that took place in Maryland, Washington, DC, Northern Virginia through Charlottesville, and close-by parts of West Virginia. We’ll also take a peek at the occasional destination wedding of a very local couple. We’d love to see your bridal showers, engagement session, proposals, vow renewals, rehearsal dinners, and other wedding-related events, and though it’s not often we publish styled shoots, we do accept submissions of those as well.

How to Submit

The best way to submit a wedding or event is by e-mailing realweddings@washingtonian.com. Please submit one wedding per e-mail, each including the couple’s names, location and date, vendors, and a short paragraph or two describing the couple and how they met, their proposal, and/or their wedding day, with a link to a gallery where high-resolution images may be downloaded. Please do not include images directly in the e-mail. If the wedding has been featured on another blog or in another magazine, please include that information as well. We also accept submissions via Two Bright Lights.

When submitting photos via a link in e-mail or Two Bright Lights, please include 75 – 150 photos. Photos should be in color, and there should be a mixture of details and people, candid and posed portraits, and horizontal and vertical images.

Notes for the Print Magazine

Washingtonian Weddings publishes a print edition two times a year: once in June and once in December. We accept submissions for the print magazine on a rolling basis, but there are times throughout the year that we’re especially focused on rounding out the real wedding section for the upcoming issue. During those times, we alert contributors on our mailing list via e-mail. To be added to that list for notifications of deadlines and submission requests, e-mail realweddings@washingtonian.com.Washingtonian Weddings requires print exclusivity—the wedding cannot have run with any other media outlet in order to run in the print magazine.

The Fine Print

Submission does not guarantee publication in the magazine or online, and publication will be determined by editorial discretion. An editor will be in touch if your photos are chosen for publication, and by agreeing to have the photos or work published, you and the agreeing couple featured grant Washingtonian (and thereby Washingtonian Weddings) permission to use the photos on our network of pages and publications, including but not limited to Washingtonian, Washingtonian Bride & Groom, washingtonian.com, Washingtonian and Washingtonian Weddings’s Facebook Page, Washingtonian and Washingtonian Weddings’s Instagram Page, Washingtonian and Washingtonian Weddings’s Pinterest Page, and Washingtonian & Washingtonian Weddings’s Twitter page. We do not unpublish these features, even in the event of a marriage dissolution.

Additional questions can be sent to realweddings@washingtonian.com.