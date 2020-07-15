Emily Kasabian and Brett Sposa met while working for a staffing company in Reston. “Both of us were newly single at the time,” they say. Emily started working on an assignment of Brett’s and he says he used it as an excuse to get her number. “He hasn’t stopped texting her since.”

For their first date, the two went to a Nationals Game where they had a great time eating Shake Shack and getting to know one another. “Both of us were nervous,” they say, adding that Brett was very talkative where as Emily had a bit of the butterflies. Nevertheless the two had a great time and ended up dating for almost 4 years until Brett proposed.

Brett popped the question while they were on a run in Arlington. Emily is an avid runner and during long runs, Brett likes to bike with her “to be her water boy,” he says. So, during a very cold 10 mile run, the two stopped for a water break in Emily’s favorite rose garden in Arlington. But, before they could start up again, Emily turned around to find Brett on one knee. The two decided to end the run early and head back to their apartment where Brett had invited Emily’s mom and sister to add to the surprise.

The Details:

Photographer: Kim Branagan Photography

