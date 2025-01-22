You don’t need a celebration to justify going out to dinner. But it’s no secret that your dining dollar doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to, and you want your meal to be memorable even if it’s only dinner on a Tuesday. Here’s our ranked list of restaurants in DC, Maryland, and Virginia that wowed us with food but also with grace notes. The attentive server who brought water before we asked for it. The sommelier who turned us on to a cool, offbeat wine. Or the temporary tattoos we were sent home with from Pineapple & Pearls, depicting some of the restaurant’s star dishes. Either way, these are 100 places worth celebrating.