5 Ways Couples Can Rep The Nationals at Their Wedding

It’s official, the Nationals four-game sweep of the Cardinals means the Washington, DC team is finally World Series bound—Let’s go Nats! So, while we’ve been humming the easy-to-get-stuck-in-your-head anthem, Baby Shark (do–do–do–do–do), all morning, we’ve also been sifting through some of our favorite Nationals-inspired weddings to celebrate the special win. From custom bobbleheads, to Racing Presidents’ cameos, Nationals’ fans planning their wedding can definitely steal a few ideas from these devoted couples. Even if you’re planning to exchange “I dos” next weekend, when Nats Park will host games three, four, and five of the World Series, don’t fret! You can still root, root, root for the home team and incorporate your beloved Nationals by checking out these baseball-inspired wedding ideas.

Photograph: Genevieve Leiper Photography

1.) Have The Racing Presidents Crash Your Reception

Couples can make their big day feel like the fourth inning by having the Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents make a surprise cameo. At CNN Correspondent Jessica Schneider’s wedding, she had her favorite presidents stop by during their cocktail hour, which allowed for a lot of great photo-ops. Or, you can even invite the Racing Presidents to come join you and your new spouse on the dance floor, like at this glam DC wedding. Email mascot@nationals.com for rates, availability, or for more information.

Photographs: Kate Headley (left) and Erika Nizborski Photography (right)

2.) Create Custom Bobbleheads

Bobbleheads are notorious when it comes to baseball, so why not create custom bobbleheads of you and your S.O. to display at your wedding? Even if your partner roots for another team, like at this hometown-themed wedding, you can still show your Nationals’ pride with a custom bobblehead.

For Amanda Sullivan and Russell Tischler’s wedding they created bobbleheads after themselves and displayed them at their welcome table. But their #Natitude didn’t stop there! Check out their Nationals-themed wedding to also see how Amanda got Ryan Zimmerman (and a few other DC athletes) to make a special appearance.

Photography: Lisa Boggs Photography

3.) Use A Nationals-Inspired Hashtag

It was no surprise that the wedding of the granddaughter of major-league catcher and later television personality Joe Garagiola, Natalie Garagiola, and the director of scouting for the Washington Nationals, Eddie Longosz included baseball references. Throughout Natalie and Eddie’s celebration guests were encouraged to upload photos with the couple’s personalized hashtag #eddiesgotnattitude. Bobbleheads were also displayed at their wedding along with cocktail napkins that read “All you need is love and baseball.”

Photographs: Eli Turner Studios (garter); Jeff Elkins (cufflinks)

4.) Rep The Nats In Your Attire

One of the easiest ways to show your #Natitude is by wearing some kind of Nationals-inspired clothing. At this Hay-Adams wedding, the bride showed her team spirit by having the Nationals’ curly W on her garter. Grooms, too, can accessorize with baseball-themed gear, such as Nationals-inspired cufflinks, dress socks, neckties, and more.

Photography: Love Life Images

5.) Exchange “I Dos” At Nats Park

If you really want to go all out (and are willing to wait until after baseball season, of course), you could take a few notes from Lindsey and Maurcie’s baseball-themed bash. Not only did they host their ceremony and reception at Nats Park, but they also had a mascot appearance along with a batting cage cocktail hour and Cracker Jack favors. Talking about die-hard Nationals’ fans right here.

Here’s to hoping that the Nationals can #StayInTheFight and bring a world championship to DC!

Join the conversation!