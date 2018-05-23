The Nationals’ ‘Racing President’ Teddy Made a Cameo at Morning Radio Host Tommy McFly’s Baltimore Wedding

Host of morning radio’s “The Tommy Show,” Tommy McFly, and brand strategy executive Chrys Kefalas met at an impromptu dinner with friends at Lauriol Plaza. “The conversation started and the world melted away,” they say. Soon after, Tommy joined Chrys for a trip to Greece, and two years later, Tommy proposed at their home one Sunday afternoon.

During the Greek Orthodox ceremony at Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry hotel, the pair skipped traditional vows and instead exchanged reasons for marrying one another. At the reception, Tommy’s mom invited Chrys to join her and Tommy dancing to the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You.” Tommy’s father made it a foursome, and a tearful crowd stood to applaud. Then, the party started. Caricatures of Tommy and Chrys along with their rescue pups, Chip and Troy, appeared on napkins, programs (designed to fit into a man’s suit-jacket pocket), and special Snapchat filters, as well as two life-size cutouts.

The celebration combined Chrys’s Baltimore hometown with odes to DC. White House floral designer Heather Cooper and her team hand-wired 550 dendrobium orchid stems for the cherry blossom–inspired centerpieces. Washington Nationals’ racing president Teddy joined the party, and guests enjoyed treats from Georgetown Cupcake. In lieu of favors, the couple made donations to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation and Best Buddies Capital Region.

Details

Event Planning & Design: RJ Whyte Event Production | Decor: Syzygy Events International | Grooms’ Suits: John Varvatos (Tommy); Trunk Club custom (Chrys) | Hair: Cedric Aissa, Saint Germain by Molecule | Makeup: Suze Makeup Studio | Music: Vocalist Erin Willett, violinist Marissa Regni (ceremony); DJ Neekola, Apollonia (reception) | Catering: Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Pizza John’s | Cake: Charm City Cakes, Baltimore | Stationery: Cheree Berry Paper | Videographer: Altamira Film Co., Richmond | Ice cream: The Charmery | Lighting & Sound: Maryland Sound International