5 Winter Getaways a Drive Away From DC

Summer is marked by beach vacations and sunny trips, but winter has its own quiet beauty, offering a chance to slow down and enjoy the season (and maybe even some snow). Here are five getaways that embrace winter, whether that’s bundling up for a day outdoors or leaning into the cozy lifestyle.

For an active escape into nature

Postcard Cabins | Basye, Virginia

Distance from DC: 2 hours

If putting down your phone and being present is one of your 2025 resolutions, then consider kicking off the year with a winter glamping session in the woods. Postcard Cabins (previously Getaway) is a series of compact tiny homes in the northern end of Shenandoah National Park. They offer all the fun parts of camping—a wooded site, a fire pit, some peace and quiet—plus welcome perks such as a comfy bed, private bathroom with hot water, kitchenette, and, importantly, heating. (As for that phone? Each cabin has a lockbox you can put it in during your stay.) The cabins are also a great base camp for Bryce Resort, a hub for outdoor adventure seven minutes away. The mountain resort offers a few options for winter fun: 400 acres of ski slopes (as well as lessons), snow tubing runs, and ice skating. End your day back at the cabin, warming up around the bonfire.

For pristine stargazing

Primland | Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Distance from DC: 5 hours

It takes five hours to get to Primland, but once you arrive, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported much further away from home—especially when the sun goes down and the stars begin to peek out. The resort sprawls across 12,000 acres, and due to its elevation, the property will likely have snow cover. Bundle up for a snowy walk through the forested grounds or for a thrilling RTV drive on the extensive network of backcountry trails. The showpiece of a winter stay is an evening spent in Primland’s state-of-the-art planetarium. A resident astronomer guides guests through nighttime winter sky viewing and stargazing, using a series of powerful telescopes. While you might not be able to catch the Northern Lights in this corner of southern Virginia, you’re sure to have a new appreciation for this season’s starry nights.

For a cozy winery weekend

Crossroads Inn | North Garden, Virginia

Distance from DC: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Deep in Virginia wine country outside of Charlottesville, this charming bed-and-breakfast has been in continual operation since 1820. The property features five cozy rooms plus a private cottage, and the brick-and-wood dining area channels the warmth of a rustic tavern. There, guests are served a multi-course breakfast with ingredients from nearby farms. The property abuts Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards (and shares the same owners), making it easy to enjoy a chilly afternoon languidly moving from wine tasting to s’mores at the inn’s outdoor fire pits, and then back to the homey accommodations. In addition to wine tastings, the vineyard also hosts seasonal cooking classes, including lessons this winter on wood-fired pizzas and cooking in a cast iron.

For a winter wellness reset

Keswick Hall | Keswick, Virginia

Distance from DC: 2 hours

Embracing winter isn’t just about snow: It’s also a time to reset. Jumpstart your wellness goals with a getaway that prioritizes sleep and relaxation at this luxe country resort outside of Charlottesville. A dreamy slumber goes beyond the Swedish mattresses in each room. The spa offers the usual menu of massages, facials, and body treatments, as well as a massage dedicated to deep sleep with aromatic oils. Before you settle in for a good night’s rest, tuck into a candlelit table at the on-site restaurant Marigold by Jean-Georges for seasonal, local dishes by a roaring fire.

For storybook small town vibes

The General Lewis Inn | Lewisburg, West Virginia

Distance from DC: 4 hours

Even after the holidays, the inn’s antique charm and numerous fireplaces feel right out of an old-fashioned classic such as Holiday Inn or White Christmas. The inn is operated by a couple—you’ll feel like you’re being welcomed into their home—and the restaurant serves modern takes on southern classics. Nurse a drink by the fire while listening to jazz to warm up. Located in the idyllic Greenbrier Valley, the property offers easy access to the pretty downtown area as well as mountain adventures. If there’s at least six inches of snow during your stay, make time for a scenic sleigh ride at the nearby Greenbrier Resort.