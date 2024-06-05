5 Great Travel Deals for Summer

Luxury in Virginia

Where: Keswick Hall, Keswick, Va.; 434-979-3440.

What’s special: This ultra-luxe resort underwent a multi-million-dollar, three-year renovation and reopened in 2022. A new wing was added, bringing the total rooms to 80, but it looks like it’s always been there. A new spa building and a stand-alone restaurant were built, and the adults-only, 80-foot T-shaped infinity pool was expanded. Tennis now has European red clay courts illuminated for evening play. Off the lobby is The Counter, a new daytime cafe. Keswick Hall’s new Marigold restaurant is helmed by noted chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and each dish showcases the chef’s French roots along with fresh, local ingredients. Golf has always been a big draw at Keswick, and the 18-hole Full Cry course by Pete Dye is designed for both novice and expert-level golfers and offers magnificent views of the countryside. If guests can tear themselves away from the resort, Charlottesville has lots of places to explore—including the new food hall Daily Market—built inside an old dairy factory, area wineries, and, for history buffs, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and James Madison’s Montpelier estates.

The deal: The “Summer Golf Package” includes accommodations, daily breakfast, one round of golf with cart on Full Cry, and dinner at Marigold. Washingtonian readers receive a complimentary golf hat, a $30 value, in the Full Cry clubhouse after mentioning “Washingtonian” when booking. The deal is valid for stays Sunday through Wednesday nights, and the package starts at $549 a person a night.

When: Valid for stays through September 2, 2024.

Mountains of Fun

Where: Massanutten Resort, Massanutten, Va.; 540-289-9441.

What’s special: This all-season resort, which sits on 6,000 acres in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, offers a variety of lodging choices and activities. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the Mountain Bike Park (for both beginners and experienced riders), hiking, two championship golf courses, tennis, the indoor/outdoor WaterPark, and the Family Adventure Park (with a zip line, ridge rappel, and a climbing excursion). Not up for a lot of activities? You can relax at the spa.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Lodging Package” includes 15 percent off the room rate and, in honor of Massanutten announcing a planned expansion of its WaterPark and a new hotel, they are offering 20 percent off WaterPark admissions. To get the deal, click here, use promo code WPKExpan2024, and add a WaterPark Pass. The starting rate for rooms begins at $110 before the discount and WaterPark tickets start at $30 before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through August 29, 2024.

Close to History

Where: Kimpton Monaco Philadelphia; 215-925-2111.

What’s special: Located within the country’s most historic mile, this family-friendly luxury boutique hotel is in a prime location, Old City Philadelphia. Guests can walk to the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, and plenty of restaurants. Guests have access to complimentary micro-kickboard scooters and custom bikes, morning coffee in the lobby, and a complimentary evening wine hour. Plus, the property offers a fitness center, and is home to a rooftop lounge and on-site tavern restaurant. The hotel is also pet friendly. Make sure to sign up for the free IHG Rewards Club to get added benefits. To access the deal, click here. Rates start at $206 weekdays, $251 on weekends after the discount.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Special” includes 5 percent off the best available rate and two complimentary cocktails.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2024.

Art Deco Getaway

Where: Winter Haven Hotel, an Autograph Collection, Miami Beach, Fla.; 305-531-5571.

What’s special: This historic Miami Beach hotel in the Art Deco district first opened in 1939 and today combines the glamour of South Beach with modern luxury. Renovated in 2024, the 70-room boutique hotel’s exterior still retains its elegant Art Deco façade. The rooms offer beautiful ocean and Lummus Park views. Amenities include a welcome glass of Prosecco, two complimentary chairs at the beach, and the use of bicycles. The hotel has a rooftop terrace, lobby bar, and Italian restaurant with a terrace. There are passes to an off-site gym, and special pricing at a spa. It’s an easy walk to the Miami Beach Architectural District, Lincoln Road, restaurants, and shopping.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Deal” includes 15 percent off room rates, a complimentary upgrade (based on availability), plus a welcome bottle of Argentinian Malbec and Noir orange chocolate. Room rates start at $229 before the discount. To book, use this link.

When: Reserve by September 30 for stays through December 24, 2024.

The Gilded Age in New York State

Where: Tarrytown House Estate, Tarrytown, NY; 914-591-8200.

What’s special: Dating back to the early 1800s, Tarrytown House Estate is reminiscent of the Gilded Age. Set on 26 acres high above the Hudson River, the property offers spectacular views of the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, especially when lit at night. Accommodations vary from guest rooms to Georgian-style suites. On property, there’s a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pool, volleyball, bocce ball, racquetball, and the Goosefeather restaurant showcasing Cantonese cuisine. It’s also pet friendly, with Tesla charging stations, and complimentary coffee and tea.

The deal: The “Sleepy Hollow Music Festival” package includes two tickets to the June 8 festival at Kingsland Point park, Sunday brunch at the Winter Palace with a live performance by Jano Manson from 10 AM to 2 PM, and an early check-in and late check-out. Washingtonian readers also receive a bottle of Prosecco. The package price is $390. When registering, mention Washingtonian to get the deal.

When: Valid for stays June 7 through June 9, 2024.