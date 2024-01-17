7 Cozy Airbnbs for a Winter Getaway From DC

The holiday season has come to a close, and winter has set in throughout the Washington, DC, region. While many may feel eager to get back to routines and kick-start the new year, it’s also, in our opinion, a perfect time to reset and chill. From cottages to quaint cabins, these Airbnbs offer Washingtonians an ideal setting for relaxation. The best part about these listings? Their oh-so-homey fireplaces.

A rustic cabin retreat in Haymarket, VA

About an hour’s drive from DC, this charming, rustic cabin features a stone fireplace as well as an outdoor fire pit for those who want to bundle up and make some s’mores. A fun fact about this Airbnb: It was built in 1984 using reclaimed lumber and stone from farms and homes in and around the Manassas battlefield. The home can host up to eight guests, with three bedrooms, five beds, and two-and-a-half baths. Dogs are also allowed.

An A-frame cabin in the heart of Virginia wineries

Located on a 100-acre property in the heart of Loudoun County, this A-frame cabin is blissfully remote. Featuring a lofted bedroom, two beds, and one master bath, this listing can host up to three guests.

A contemporary cabin atop the Blue Ridge Mountains, in WV

This Airbnb pairs great style with scenic mountain views. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in its great room, a fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms, five beds, and three baths, the contemporary cabin can accommodate up to seven guests. It also features a wood-burning stove, and an outdoor deck with a hot tub—from which you can take in the stunning view.

An urban cottage just minutes from National Harbor, MD

This cottage gives us Cameron Diaz’s and Jude Law’s Holiday vibes. Set in a secluded tree-lined location in Fort Washington, the property includes a lofted bedroom and two baths and can accommodate four guests. Also adding to the staycation appeal: the seasonal steam house and wood-burning stove.

An English-style cottage in Purcellville, VA

Another cozy getaway in Virginia wine country, this charming English-style cottage features three bedrooms, five beds, and two baths, and comfortably hosts up to seven guests. We can totally envision guests curled up by the fireplace with a good book.

An eclectic cottage in Myersville, MD

Named “Crooked Cottage,” this listing in Myersville, Maryland, has a welcoming feel, thanks to its custom carpentry, art, and light fixtures designed by the property’s’ host. The cottage has two bedrooms, two beds, and two baths, and is comfortable for up to four visitors. There’s a wood-burning stove—for which the hosts will provide wood and kindling, as well as instructions.

A majestic manor in Dickerson, MD

For larger parties, this posh manor on a working horse farm has multiple stone fireplaces, including one that’s outside on the spacious patio. With seven bedrooms, eight beds, and eight baths, you and your whole crew can escape the city at this luxe farm stay.

