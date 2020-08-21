Emma and Gregory’s sailboat engagement session not only features a romantic sunset, but also some breezy evening summer vibes. The couple and their photographer sailed out on the Chesapeake Bay abroad a catamaran where they shared some wine together and posed with the vessel’s colorful code zero sail as their backdrop. Check out the scenic engagement shoot below to not only learn more about the couple, but also see some pretty epic shots!

Why They Opted to Take Their Photos on the Eastern Shore

Emma and Gregory, both from the Washington area, share a passion for the water. The pair met while in high school where they swam on the same year-round swim team. “We went on to swim competitively at different Division 1 schools (Emma at West Virginia University and Gregory at the University of Virginia), and our relationship survived six years of long distance through graduate school and in different states,” explains the couple. They also say that the water has been a bond that always brought them together. So, when they were planning their engagement photos they knew no better place the Chesapeake!

How They Got Engaged

Emma and Gregory got engaged in the Outer Banks. “I have always expressed to Gregory that the Outer Banks is my “happy place,” as I have vacationed there every summer,” says Emma. So, Gregory knew that would be the perfect place to pop the question. On the day of the proposal, Gregory woke Emma up extra early to catch the sunrise at the secluded Pea Island National Wild Refuge on the Outer Banks. There he grabbed Emma’s hand and asked her to spend the rest of their lives together. “It could not have been a more perfect morning or a more perfect sunrise,” says Emma.

Their Wedding Plans

On par with their love for all things water, Emma and Gregory are planning to wed at the Herrington on the Bay.

The Details:

Photographer: Laura’s Focus Photography

