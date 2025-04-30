A “Dreamy” Yellow Waterfront Wedding in Annapolis

Lauren, a director of business development from Salisbury, and Mike, a construction project manager from Danbury, Connecticut, connected on Bumble and then met up for a first date at El Bufalo Tequila Bar & Kitchen in Canton. She thought he was handsome and easy going; he says she was beautiful and full of energy. Five years later, they got engaged at Luray Caverns.

For their waterfront wedding last May, the pair designed a “dreamy garden party” decorated in shades of white, green, and yellow, with pops of pink and peach throughout. The ceremony took place on the lawn at Saint Mary’s Parish in Annapolis, with a reception that followed at the Historic London Town & Gardens. Special design details included the bud vases, parasol umbrellas, paper fans, boho lanterns, local honey as favors, and, Lauren’s favorite part—the rattan lantern installation in the reception tent. Mike’s favorite part, he says, was the food. The menu included lobster mac-and-cheese, petite bang bang shrimp tacos, and bacon-wrapped scallop appetizers, plus teriyaki glazed salmon, bistro filet, chicken roulade, and fire-roasted red pepper entrees. And for dessert: A small strawberry-champagne cake, and an assortment of mini key lime pies and strawberry cheesecakes.

See the details of their celebration below.

The Details

