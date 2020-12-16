It was a snowy day in January 2020 when Philippa and Joe, who got engaged after 18 months of dating, visited the popular and oh-so-scenic Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg to take engagement photos. The pair posed for portraits throughout the property with their photographer, Krysta Norman. Check out their engagement session below for more details about the couple and their snowy shoot.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

How They Met

Philippa and Joe say they “met over the waves of cyberspace.” Joe liked Philippa’s profile on Match; her first response to Joe was a simple “hi.” After chatting a bit on the dating site, the couple decided to meet in person at a local restaurant. Yet, Joe’s day wasn’t going as planned and he ended up texting Philippa that he was running about three hours behind schedule. Philippa says she was skeptical and thought to herself, “Well, this will probably be our first and last date.” Luckily, she was mistaken. Both say they quickly realized during their first date how easy it was to talk, laugh, and just be themselves. “He was well worth the wait,” says Philippa.

How They Got Engaged

Joe proposed to Philippa in the Bahamas. The couple was visiting Philippa’s hometown, Nassau, for a long weekend. While they were there, family and close friends were invited to Philippa’s sister’s house for her mom’s “famous roti night,” says Joe. After a heartfelt toast from Philippa’s brother, Joe surprised everyone at the dinner table and got down on one knee. Philippa, overjoyed, immediately got down and embraced Joe, which he says felt like forever before she finally shouted “yes!”

The Details:

Photography: Krysta Norman Photography | Venue: Stone Tower Winery | Planning & Design: Jessica Ashley Events | Attire: Rent The Runway

Join the conversation!