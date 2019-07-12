Photo of the Day

Washingtonian staff photographer Evy Mages' diary of life in and around Washington. Updated daily.

National Zoo, July 12th, 11:21 AM

4500 block of Harrison St NW, July 11th, 10:42 AM.
Georgetown Waterfront Park, July 9th, 6:18 PM.
I 66  Fairfax VA, June 20, 5:24 PM.
1100 block of E St. NW, July 6, 4:35 PM.
National Mall, July 4, 9:20 PM.
Mt Vernon, June 29, 9:41 PM.
1600 block of 7th St. NW, July 2nd, 11:56 am.
Lincoln Memorial, July 1st, 8:24 pm.
Alexandria, June 28th, 12:56 pm.
200 block of Constitution Ave., June 28th, 7:49 pm.
 Supreme Court, June 27th, 7:31 am.
Fort Reno, June 24th, 6:22 pm.
Carter Barron, June 23rd, 5:20 pm.
Smithsonian Castle, June 21st, 11:01 am.
Fort Reno, June 19th, 8:53 pm.
4800 block of Bethesda Ave., June 12th, 5:40 pm.
Peabody Community Garden, June 17th, 6:14 pm.
Arlington, June 14th, 4:46 pm.
4700 block of 42nd Street NW, June 12th, 6:40pm.
7200 block of Woodmont Ave, June 12th, 5:27pm.
1900 block of 8th street NW, June 11th, 9:43pm.
June 11th, 4200 block of Chesapeake St NW, 8:52AM.
Lincoln Memorial, June 8th, 8:02pm.
June 7th, 3600 16th Street NW, 8:43AM.
World War II Memorial. June 5th, 6:44 PM.
Carter Barron, June 4th, 8:48pm.
Crystal City Tunnel. June 1st, 6:02 PM.
May 31st, National Mall, 8:38pm.
May 31st, Potomac by Fletchers Boathouse, 7:41 am.
May 27th, National Mall, 1:58pm.
May 27th, National Mall, 1:47pm.
National Mall, May 27th, 1:26pm.
100 block of 2nd Street, SE. May 21st, 12:41 PM.
Lincoln Memorial. May 22nd, 7:51 PM.
500 block of Indiana Ave. May 21st, 11:37 AM.
Dupont Circle. May 20th, 10 PM.
Rock Creek Park Parkway. May 13th, 7:21 PM.
3000 block of K Street NW. May 16th, 8:27 PM.
1000 block of 33rd Street NW. May 15th, 8:17 PM.
Eisenhower Memorial. May 15th, 7:17 AM.
2100 block of K St. NW. May 13th, 1:43 PM.
National Mall. May 11th, 8:35 PM.
600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. May 8th, 12:12 PM.
