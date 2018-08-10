Walking With Anthony, One of the Area’s Premiere Charity Golf Outings, Returns September 24th

Walking With Anthony, Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Alumni Association are teaming up together on Monday, September 24th for the 6th Annual Charity Celebrity Golf Tournament & Dinner at Country Club of Fairfax to raise awareness and funds for Spinal Cord Injury victims. The event will honor Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan for the great strides she has made in the Spinal Cord Injury community. In addition, during the dinner program, a surprise $10,000 donation will be made to a military veteran who suffered from a Spinal Cord Injury. 100% of proceeds will benefit those who so desperately need support on their road to recovery and independence.

Former Washington Redskin Player and sports radio personality Rick “Doc” Walker, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and kick off the golf tournament (scramble). The event will feature a day of golf with Washington Redskins players, alumni, legendary sports celebrities and VIP guests raising awareness during National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month (September). In the morning, golfers will be treated to The Liberty Mutual Invitational Gift Suite. The Gift Suite will feature a variety of items including golf gear, shoes and custom-rolled cigars. A BBQ lunch will be served on the golf course as well. Cocktails and entertainment and silent auction will begin at 4:30 p.m. and dinner includes live entertainment, silent/live auctions, celebrity introductions, raffles, awards and prizes.

Walking With Anthony was inspired by Anthony Purcell, a young man who became disabled during a tragic accident in 2010, but can now stand with the help of a walker after years of hard work and physical therapy training. Walking with Anthony is dedicated to raising awareness of the impact of spinal cord injuries (SCI), raising funds to provide financial assistance for SCI victims, expanding rehabilitation centers, and supporting research relating to SCI rehabilitation. The Walking With Anthony mission is to forever change the recovery outcome of SCI, currently perceived as unchangeable.

All golfers will participate in the Getaway2Give (G2G) Hole-in-One Competition. The winner of the competition will receive one trip of their choice to Punta Mita, Mexico, Costa Rica or Chelsea, London.

Registration for individual golfers is $500. Foursomes are $1800 and Foursomes with Redskins Alumni are $2500. Tickets to the Dinner Reception Only are $150. Purchase tickets now at walkingwithanthony.org.