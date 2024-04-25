Or Manage My Subscription

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Tom Blanton Wants to Know Our Secrets

For nearly four decades, “document fetishists” at the National Security Archive have been uncovering information the government doesn’t want us to know. By Nancy Scola.

“It Could Fall Over”

When a pair of first-time homeowners moved into a sleek condo in Northwest DC, they were thrilled. Now they’re afraid their building might collapse­–and wondering why city inspectors failed to spot its many flaws. By Ike Allen.

58 Great Getaways

Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or relaxing escapes, whimsical day trips or luxe overnights, a glass of wine at a vineyard or ice cream churned on a farm, here’s your guide to getting out of town this summer. By Washingtonian Staff.

The 2024 Washington Women in Journalism Awards

This year’s winners have led the industry in covering breaking news and politics. By Damare Baker and Jessica Ruf.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Fishy Situation: Is the invasive snakehead really that much of a problem? By Sylvie McNamara.

Brush With Success: A political journalist’s side gig takes off. By Omega Ilijevich.

Serving Up a Fresh Start: Emma’s Torch offers training and career options for refugees. By Ike Allen.

Think Thin: A $600K house that’s six feet wide. By Kathy Orton.

Sounds From Overseas: Why a promoter of international music is focusing on DC. By Alex Mack.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

The Friend Zone: Author Rhaina Cohen argues that friendships can be more important than romantic relationships. By Andrew Beaujon.

History Repeating: How did DC end up with 37 historic districts? Taylor. By Ike Allen.

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

Shore Things: Four nearby destinations for coastal vacations. By Andrea Poe.

What A Relief: Pain-management tips are all over TikTok. What’s legit? By Helen Carefoot.

TASTE

Review: Patis: Can New York’s once-buzzy bistro make it here? By Ann Limpert.

Staying Power: The Monocle’s Nick Selimos has been handling VIPs for five decades. By Jessica Sidman.



Visiting Motherland: Homey Cameroonian and Caribbean cooking. By Ike Allen.

Crescent Moment: Creative bakers are transforming the croissant. By Nevin Martell.

That Empty Table Could Cost You $925: Thinking of canceling a reservation? Think again. By Jessica Sidman.

Set the Tray Table: A former flight attendant creates private-jet feasts. By Jessica Sidman.

HOME

Elevated Basements: Four renovation projects turned windowless, dark spaces into inviting retreats. By Sarah Lyon.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON