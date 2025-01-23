This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Searching for John Hinckley’s Record Store

The man who shot Ronald Reagan is seeking redemption–this time, in a Williamsburg strip mall. By Sylvie McNamara.

Readying for Launch

Before many spacecraft journey to the stars, they’re designed, built, and tested at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt–a pioneering hub of science and exploration. By Patrick Hruby.

100 Very Best Restaurants

Your guide to the most exciting places to dine in 2025. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Cynthia Hacinli, Carey Polis, and Sara Levine Rosenblum.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Serving Notice: Are clashes coming for Trump officials dining out in DC? By Jessica Sidman.

Clinton’s Caddy: Your chance to buy a presidential limo. By Kate Corliss.

Opening the Vault: An exhibit of, well, cool stuff at the National Building Museum. By Rob Brunner.

The Other 51st State: Why Canada is more likely to become the 51st state than the District is. By Sylvie McNamara.

Strange Bedfellows: A plan for members of Congress to live together. By Eric Wills.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Learning Potential: UDC president Maurice Edington has big plans for the city’s public university. By Sylvie McNamara.

Behind Closed Doors: A look inside Chief, Ned’s Club, and DC’s new generation of members-only establishments. Where do they fit in with elite mainstays such as the Cosmos Club? By Ike Allen.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Love Shack: Forget subtle sweetness–dial up the romance during an over-the-top stay for two in the Poconos. Plus, six other weekend escapes for couples. By Matthew Graham.

Tips for Protecting Your heart: Heart disease is on the rise. Cardiologists share advice for staying healthy–including new screenings and how to exercise safely in cold weather. Plus, the area’s top cardiologists. By Amy Moeller.

Top Financial Advisers: Our annual guide to the area’s best financial planners, investment advisers, tax accountants, and other money pros. By Damare Baker.

HOME

Offices That Work: The pandemic made a home workspace indispensable. How to turn yours into a place where you’ll want to spend time. By Eric Wills.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Neighborhood Briefing: National Harbor. New places to eat, shop, and play in this Maryland community. By Molly Szymanski.

Money Market: The billionaires in Trump’s administration are stoking an already hot ultra-luxe real-estate sector, where cash offers and private deals hold sway. By Eric Wills.

FIRST PERSON

Lynda Carter on going from Wonder Woman to “Washington observer.” By Ann Limpert.