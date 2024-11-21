This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Working Dogs

From foraging for valuable truffles to helping heal wounded warriors, meet some dogs with bona fide jobs–who are laboring to make our lives better. By Washingtonian Staff.

Alone Time

Scattered, fatigued, and bingeing on screen time to cope, the author needed an escape from the relentless demands of life. Would two days of solitude at a Brookland hermitage help her reconnect with herself–and find some elusive peace? By Sylvie McNamara.

Learn Something New

Ever fancy yourself a fencer? Or considered picking up knitting needles? How about making pasta, writing jokes, or playing guitar? If you’re looking to master a skill or start a new hobby, here are 50 great classes. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Love Is Bland: Takeaways from the (dull) DC season of Love Is Blind. By Kate Corliss and Molly Szymanski.

Tales From the Desk: Hotel-concierge war stories. By Kate Corliss.

Why Lattes are Pricey: Why your latte has gotten so pricey. By Molly Szymanski.

Some Like It Hut: Second lives for former Pizza Hut buildings. By Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

Barry’s Berries: Marion Barry and marionberries–discuss! By Jessica Sidman.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

The Interview: Trauma surgeon Christine Trankiem’s advice? Do not get hit by a dump truck. By Sylvie McNamara.

Stages of Grief: For years, the author refused to engage with his family’s Holocaust story. Then Tom Stoppard’s play Leopoldstadt came to town. By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Rest for the Weary: Hotels and getaways with sleep on their minds. Plus–strategies for better slumber. By Daniella Byck, Kate Corliss, Kathryn Streeter.

Holiday Gift Guide: Looking for one present that’ll delight several people on your list? Here are ten ideas. By Amy Moeller.

Doing Good: Want to make a difference in someone’s life? We’ve rounded up 20 organizations recommended by Spur Local, an annual catalog highlighting area nonprofits. By Daniella Byck.

Top Lawyers: The area’s best legal talent, from divorce attorneys to criminal defendants to estate planners. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

Dishes of the Year: 21 great things we ate in 2024. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, and Ike Allen.

Readers’ Favorite Restaurants: The results of our 47th annual poll. By Ann Limpert.

Hidden Eats: A Sinaloan seafood restaurant in Takoma Park breaks all the sushi-purist rules. By Ike Allen.

HOME

Real Estate Trends: We crunched the numbers–here’s what was hot (and not) this year. By Eric Wills.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Former NIH head Francis Collins on bringing people together to sing. By Sylvie McNamara.