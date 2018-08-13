In a city punctuated by historic monuments and traditional buildings, the new Apartments at Westlight is a striking addition to DC’s West End. Nestled in a sea of top-rated restaurants and adjacent to a health and fitness hub, these ultra-luxury residences offer the convenience of city living with the privacy and solitude befitting a suburban home.
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are now available for rent in this dynamic building. The on-call concierge, distinctive art installations, and cantilevered glass exteriors add to the feeling of exclusivity and privacy. “Every residence represents a home. They’re spacious, open, airy – it’s not like walking into your average apartment.” said Anthony Lanier, President of EastBanc Inc., the real estate company that developed the Apartments at Westlight. “When a resident steps in and closes the door, they don’t feel like they’re living in a maze of people. They really feel like this is their own private space with lots of room to be lived in, lots of air to breathe.” He adds that the building’s venting system is state-of-the-art, with air flow moving from the roof allowing fresh air to circulate throughout the entire property.
Apartments at Westlight’s architecture and interior design blend modern artistry and natural elements to create an optimal quality of life in the often frenetically paced District. Designed to appeal to the senses, Westlight captures the warmth of natural light through floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the clean scent of fresh airflow through open concept floor plans, and the feel of nature through real oak hardwood flooring.
Outside the apartments, residents are treated to indulgent amenities and true fine art, like the acclaimed artist Ingo Maurer’s stunning lighting sculpture adorning the main lobby entrance.
Heated rooftop pool? Check.
Sundeck with green space and grills? Check.
Fully outfitted fitness facility with a fleet of Peloton bikes? Check.
Beyond the lobby, get lost in the brand-new West End Neighborhood Library — a bibliophile’s 40,000-book paradise — or savor a taste of coffee and fresh pastries at Bluestone Lane, the popular Australian café’s first D.C. location. And with even more retail to come, residents of Apartments at Westlight have everything at their doorstep.
Lanier says he only builds buildings in which he would want to live. And with rental prices starting at $2,470/month, he isn’t the only one who will want to call Apartments at Westlight home.
To learn more about Apartments at Westlight, visit WestlightApts.com.