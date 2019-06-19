June 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Sounds of the City”

Across

1. Walk off the field after getting injured, maybe

5. Ulna’s place

8. One of five on China’s flag

12. Not taboo

19. The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Carle

20. Request to the boss

22. Words of emphasis

23. Reacted to hearing a scary story

25. Lacking direction in life

26. Common hockey tie

27. Go up

28. Unit of resistance

30. Do as you’re told

31. McCarthy of Life of the Party

33. “My lips ___ sealed”

34. Convenience-store convenience

36. Uses, as a bus

39. Turkey’s comment

45. They’re exchanged at a wedding

46. Ravel’s most famous work

49. It covers more than a quiz

50. ___ center (community building)

51. Tom Collins ingredient

52. “Take ___ out of crime” (McGruff the Crime Dog’s motto)

54. “Let’s go,” in Livorno

56. Madonna or Beyoncé, say

57. Discontinued image-recognition app

60. Consumer

62. Union action

63. Quaker stuff

64. What blue balloons may indicate

66. Annoyed

67. Flavor in a parlor

69. Robert of wine

71. Chips brand

74. Org. with many principals

75. Its last letter stands for “Elks”

76. Latin for “against”

80. Won, as a county or state in an election

82. Bestselling parody of a famed kids’ book

85. Sacred bird in King Tut’s time

86. Cleansing organs

88. Succulents used on burns

89. Pistachio, e.g.

90. Part of NGO

91. Prefix in lottery-game names

92. Mess up playfully

94. Some share them with bartenders

95. Headed for East Potomac Park, say

98. Physically unthreatening

101. Jimmy and Rosalynn’s kid

102. Congresswoman Cheney

103. One more

106. Give off

109. Raise your hand at an auction

110. Was aware of

111. Temporary loss of power

115. Andrés venture

118. The University of Minnesota’s team

121. 1983 Randy Newman single

122. Nook and Kobo, for two

123. Refinery materials

124. Went back (on), as a promise

125. Metro vehicle, in Spanish

126. Like some humor

127. Music genre started by Chuck Brown in DC—which also starts the two words in each theme entry

Down

1. Blocks in a toy store

2. Pressing need?

3. Relative of a tick

4. Doom and Rainbow Six Siege, for two

5. Twin brother of Artemis

6. Some univ. employees

7. Mike who voices Shrek

8. Morning links

9. Word called out by a proctor

10. Venomous viper

11. Soak up a second time, in chemistry

12. Word in many Thai restaurant names

13. He was George’s spox

14. Neighbor of Saudi Arabia (abbr.)

15. Grace under fire

16. AbFab channel, with “the”

17. Expose to light

18. Website for sellers of handicrafts

21. Stat for Nats

24. Shouts of encouragement

29. Theater’s ___ Hayes Awards

32. “You’re ___ trouble!”

33. Beyond’s partner

34. Once more

35. Kierein or Ford

36. Where Lincoln and Eisenhower did their banking

37. Numbskull

38. Person who may be anonymous

40. Spoken tests

41. Add one more day to, as a vacation

42. Fast, as a walking pace

43. Flood blocker

44. Hallmark with no postmark

47. Peter of Venus

48. 21, often

52. It turns litmus paper blue

53. “Where have you ___?”

55. Right when

56. Throughout

58. Generous types

59. Franchise played in a car, for short

61. Holes made by Tiger Woods

65. House speaker, 1977–87

68. ___ Girls (“Galileo” duo)

69. DC cops, for short

70. Dull pain

71. Cake’s cover

72. Planet in the Star Wars universe

73. “Lemon Tree” singer Lopez

75. Particle in quantum mechanics

77. Up ___ (thus far)

78. French city whose cathedral was the tallest building in the world from 1876 to 1880

79. Restless

81. Graveside words

83. David who hit 541 home runs

84. “Peruse this as thou ___ ”: The Merchant of Venice

87. Frankie of the Four Seasons

91. Studio with a roaring-lion logo

93. Kenyan’s neighbor to the west

94. Animal with four tusks

96. Thomas Hardy’s The Return of the ___

97. ___ Spinner (fad toy of 2017)

99. Selective

100. Sign on for another term

104. Requirement

105. Got the better of, as in a Twitter feud

106. Dubai boss

107. About 1,609 meters

108. Part of, as a plot

109. Pitt of Troy

110. “Twittering Machine” artist Paul

112. Prefix with space

113. Sportscaster Gumbel

114. Gas-station brand in Canada

116. Ask for alms

117. Part of IPA

119. Benjamin who sang with the Cars

120. “This is maddening!”