June 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Sounds of the City”
Across
1. Walk off the field after getting injured, maybe
5. Ulna’s place
8. One of five on China’s flag
12. Not taboo
19. The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Carle
20. Request to the boss
22. Words of emphasis
23. Reacted to hearing a scary story
25. Lacking direction in life
26. Common hockey tie
27. Go up
28. Unit of resistance
30. Do as you’re told
31. McCarthy of Life of the Party
33. “My lips ___ sealed”
34. Convenience-store convenience
36. Uses, as a bus
39. Turkey’s comment
45. They’re exchanged at a wedding
46. Ravel’s most famous work
49. It covers more than a quiz
50. ___ center (community building)
51. Tom Collins ingredient
52. “Take ___ out of crime” (McGruff the Crime Dog’s motto)
54. “Let’s go,” in Livorno
56. Madonna or Beyoncé, say
57. Discontinued image-recognition app
60. Consumer
62. Union action
63. Quaker stuff
64. What blue balloons may indicate
66. Annoyed
67. Flavor in a parlor
69. Robert of wine
71. Chips brand
74. Org. with many principals
75. Its last letter stands for “Elks”
76. Latin for “against”
80. Won, as a county or state in an election
82. Bestselling parody of a famed kids’ book
85. Sacred bird in King Tut’s time
86. Cleansing organs
88. Succulents used on burns
89. Pistachio, e.g.
90. Part of NGO
91. Prefix in lottery-game names
92. Mess up playfully
94. Some share them with bartenders
95. Headed for East Potomac Park, say
98. Physically unthreatening
101. Jimmy and Rosalynn’s kid
102. Congresswoman Cheney
103. One more
106. Give off
109. Raise your hand at an auction
110. Was aware of
111. Temporary loss of power
115. Andrés venture
118. The University of Minnesota’s team
121. 1983 Randy Newman single
122. Nook and Kobo, for two
123. Refinery materials
124. Went back (on), as a promise
125. Metro vehicle, in Spanish
126. Like some humor
127. Music genre started by Chuck Brown in DC—which also starts the two words in each theme entry
Down
1. Blocks in a toy store
2. Pressing need?
3. Relative of a tick
4. Doom and Rainbow Six Siege, for two
5. Twin brother of Artemis
6. Some univ. employees
7. Mike who voices Shrek
8. Morning links
9. Word called out by a proctor
10. Venomous viper
11. Soak up a second time, in chemistry
12. Word in many Thai restaurant names
13. He was George’s spox
14. Neighbor of Saudi Arabia (abbr.)
15. Grace under fire
16. AbFab channel, with “the”
17. Expose to light
18. Website for sellers of handicrafts
21. Stat for Nats
24. Shouts of encouragement
29. Theater’s ___ Hayes Awards
32. “You’re ___ trouble!”
33. Beyond’s partner
34. Once more
35. Kierein or Ford
36. Where Lincoln and Eisenhower did their banking
37. Numbskull
38. Person who may be anonymous
40. Spoken tests
41. Add one more day to, as a vacation
42. Fast, as a walking pace
43. Flood blocker
44. Hallmark with no postmark
47. Peter of Venus
48. 21, often
52. It turns litmus paper blue
53. “Where have you ___?”
55. Right when
56. Throughout
58. Generous types
59. Franchise played in a car, for short
61. Holes made by Tiger Woods
65. House speaker, 1977–87
68. ___ Girls (“Galileo” duo)
69. DC cops, for short
70. Dull pain
71. Cake’s cover
72. Planet in the Star Wars universe
73. “Lemon Tree” singer Lopez
75. Particle in quantum mechanics
77. Up ___ (thus far)
78. French city whose cathedral was the tallest building in the world from 1876 to 1880
79. Restless
81. Graveside words
83. David who hit 541 home runs
84. “Peruse this as thou ___ ”: The Merchant of Venice
87. Frankie of the Four Seasons
91. Studio with a roaring-lion logo
93. Kenyan’s neighbor to the west
94. Animal with four tusks
96. Thomas Hardy’s The Return of the ___
97. ___ Spinner (fad toy of 2017)
99. Selective
100. Sign on for another term
104. Requirement
105. Got the better of, as in a Twitter feud
106. Dubai boss
107. About 1,609 meters
108. Part of, as a plot
109. Pitt of Troy
110. “Twittering Machine” artist Paul
112. Prefix with space
113. Sportscaster Gumbel
114. Gas-station brand in Canada
116. Ask for alms
117. Part of IPA
119. Benjamin who sang with the Cars
120. “This is maddening!”