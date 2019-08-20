It’s the one contest no presidential hopeful wants to win. We set out to investigate who in the 2020 field has the most local cred in the city that pols love to hate. Spoiler: For all the campaign-trail fulmination against swamp creatures, deep-state conspirators, and out-of-touch insiders, it’s actually a pretty rich field from a local resident’s point of view. Depending on how things go next year, America could wind up with its first Washington-born POTUS, its first chief executive whose congressional district included the Beltway, or its first leader to have gone on a double date at Matchbox Pizza. Who has a beach house in Rehoboth? Who has a mom in Cleveland Park? Who’s married to a former Post reporter? We collected the details and totted up the score.
Here’s how we did it: Candidates got 10 points for being in a number of different categories: Were they born here? Raised here? Educated here? Did they live here as private citizens? Serve here as elected or Senate-confirmed officials? Do they own property in DC? Did they raise kids here (by which we mean did they move them to town or send them to school here while serving in government)?
Then, once those numbers were in, our judges added or deducted points based on various specifics. Elizabeth Warren, for instance, attended George Washington University—but got points off for transferring. On the other hand, while Joe Biden didn’t get his ten points for owning property here, we gave him a few points because he does own property in Rehoboth, a favored summer haunt of locals. We also sought out some miscellaneous facts that might mean extra points (Michael Bennet gets five because his mom lives here) or just interesting hometown trivia.
Unsurprisingly, the presidential hopeful who actually represents a local district came in first, and the guy who grew up here was runner up. But after that, things got surprising. Here’s how they ranked:
How They Measure Up
-
- John Delaney (82 points)
- Michael Bennet (60 points)
- Kirsten Gillibrand (50 points)
- Tulsi Gabbard (45 points)
- Kamala Harris (45 points)
- Joe Biden (43 points)
- Julían Castro (42 points)
- Amy Klobuchar (40 points)
- Donald Trump (40 points)
- Beto O’Rourke (39 points)
- William Weld (39 points)
- Cory Booker (35 points)
- Elizabeth Warren (35 points)
- Jay Inslee (30 points)
- Tim Ryan (30 points)
- Bernie Sanders (30 points)
- Seth Moulton (24 points)
- Pete Buttigieg (22 points)
- Bill de Blasio (20 points)
- Steve Bullock (20 points)
- Tom Steyer (10 points)
- Marianne Williamson (10 points)
- Andrew Yang (10 points)
The Breakdown
How it works: Candidates get 10 points for each positive answer. The judges may also add or subtract points for specifics.
Michael Bennet
US senator, Colorado (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
Yes. +10
Grew up in Cleveland Park; graduated from St. Albans.
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Started his law career here in his thirties.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Has a rowhouse on the Hill.
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Judges give him extra points because Mom still lives here. +5
And for having met his wife on a DC blind date when she was a law clerk at federal court. +5
Bennet’s Points: 60
Runner-up!
Joe Biden
former US Vice President, Delaware (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Since leaving office, he’s been renting a McLean mansion from DC entrepreneur Mark Ein.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
We’re awarding extra points for serving 44 years in all. +8
But points off because for 36 of them, he took the train home to Delaware every night.–3
Owns Property Here?
No, but extra points because he does own in Rehoboth, which is kinda like being here. +5
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
The judges deduct points because the Obama administration didn’t push the issue when it had a chance. –2
Misc.
Daughter Ashley designed uniforms for the Hamilton Hotel. Granddaughters graduated from Sidwell. Wife Jill teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College. That’s worth some extra points, for sure. +5
Biden’s Points: 43
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Spent a year working for the Quixote Center, a social-justice outfit in College Park.
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Parents lived in Georgetown back when his father worked as a budget analyst for the Fed. Left before he was born.
de Blasio’s Points: 20
Cory Booker
US Senator, New Jersey (D)
Born Here?
Yes. +10
Would be the first DC-born POTUS.
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
No, but rents a basement apartment, which is super-DC and merits extra points. +5
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Booker’s Points: 35
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Taught at GW Law while working at Steptoe & Johnson in the early aughts. Lived in Alexandria.
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Bullock’s Points: 20
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
As a consultant, no less.
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
In the Naval reserve, once took a two-week military intelligence class at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. +2
Buttigieg’s Points: 22
Julián Castro
Former HUD Secretary, Texas (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Had a college summer internship; lived with a family friend in Silver Spring.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
Served in the Obama cabinet.
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
Daughter went to Oyster-Adams Bilingual School in Woodley Park.
Extra points because his son was born here. +2
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Twin brother is a member of Congress.
Castro’s Points: 42
John Delaney
Former US representative, Maryland (D)
He’d be the first area pol to become POTUS. +5
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
Yes. +10
Met his wife at Georgetown Law. +2
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Extra points for starting two major companies here before entering politics. +10
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
Represented parts of Montgomery County.
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Extra points because it’s his actual home, in Potomac. +5
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
Also served on the boards of their private schools, St. Patrick’s and Potomac.
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Wife April was a DC attorney for years and has served on numerous local boards.
Delaney’s Points: 82
Tulsi Gabbard
US Representative, Hawaii (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Briefly worked as a legislative aide for Senator Daniel Akaka.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Bonus: She owns a house in DC’s Hillcrest, far from the usual pieds-à-terre of legislators. +5
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Lives with her sister, a former US marshal.
Gabbard’s Points: 45
Kirsten Gillibrand
US Senator, New York (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Was a lawyer at HUD in the ’90s under then Secretary Andrew Cuomo.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Lives on Capitol Hill while Congress is in session.
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
At least one of her sons has attended school here.
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Double-dated with Representative Gabby Giffords at Matchbox Pizza.
Gillibrand’s Points: 50
Kamala Harris
US senator, California (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
Yes. +10
Would be the first Howard alum to become President. +5
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Shares a West End apartment with her husband.
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Her sister, Maya, who heads her campaign, worked at the Center for American Progress.
Harris’s Points: 45
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
Did two non-consecutive stints in Congress.
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
His kids attended DC public schools while he was in Congress.
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
A fifth-generation Washingtonian. But the wrong Washington.
Inslee’s Points: 30
Amy Klobuchar
US Senator, Minnesota (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Interned for Mondale during the summer of 1980; lived in a GW fraternity house.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
Daughter went to Washington-Lee High in Arlington.
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Husband John Bessler has taught at Georgetown and GW law schools.
Her autobiography features a mention of Washingtonian.
Klobuchar’s Points: 40
Seth Moulton
US Representative, Massachusetts (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No, but went to Officer Candidate School in Quantico. +2
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
No, but lives in Logan Circle when Congress is in session.
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Wife is a Georgetown grad. +2
Moulton’s Points: 24
Beto O’Rourke
Former US representative, Texas (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No, but boarding school at Woodberry Forest in Virginia. +2
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Was a Hill intern before college.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
Represented El Paso until last year.
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Cites DC’s punk-music scene—particularly Dischord Records founder/Fugazi singer Ian MacKaye—as a life-altering role model. Extra points for cool cred. +7
O’Rourke’s Points: 39
Tim Ryan
US representative, Ohio (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Was a Hill intern and staff assistant.
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Ryan’s Points: 30
Bernie Sanders
US Senator, Vermont (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Has a rowhouse on the Hill.
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Sanders’s Points: 30
Tom Steyer
Hedge-fund manager, California (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Steyer’s Points: 10
Donald Trump
US President, New York (R)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
Yes, currently. +10
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
With his golf course, winery, and 60-year-leased hotel, he has a DC-area portfolio bigger than all the others’ combined. That’s worth extra points to our judges. +7
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
Son Barron is at St. Andrew’s. Tiffany is at Georgetown Law; Eric was there as an undergrad. Points off because Ivanka left Georgetown after freshman year. –2
Supports DC Statehood?
No.
Misc.
Jared and Ivanka moved here for the administration. Melania’s parents are reportedly here, too. DC is basically the family seat now, which is good for bonus points. +5
Trump’s Points: 40
Elizabeth Warren
US Senator, Massachusetts (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
Yes. +10
Points off because she transferred after two undergrad years at GW. –5
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes, currently. +10
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
Yes. +10
Bought a Penn Quarter condo six years ago.
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Warren’s Points: 35
William Weld
Former Governor, Massachusetts (R)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
Yes. +10
Served alongside Hillary Clinton and a slew of future Beltway bigs as a junior staffer on one of the Watergate committees. +5
Served Here As Official?*
Yes. +10
Lived in Cleveland Park when he led the Justice Department’s criminal division under Reagan; staffers included Robert Mueller.
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
Yes. +10
His kids attended John Eaton Elementary and Potomac School.
Married to Leslie Marshall, a native Washingtonian, NCS grad, and former Post reporter. That gets him some local points in our book. +4
Supports DC Statehood?
No
Weld’s Points: 39
Marianne Williamson
Author, California (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Misc.
Gave a lecture on her book The Law of Divine Compensation at Unity of Washington, a nondenominational church in Logan Circle, in 2012.
Williamson’s Points: 10
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur, New York (D)
Born Here?
No
Raised Here?
No
College/University Here?
No
Lived Here As Private Citizen?
No
Served Here As Official?*
No
Owns Property Here?
No
Raised Kids Here?**
No
Supports DC Statehood?
Yes. +10
Yang’s Points: 10
*We’re defining “official” as an elected or Senate-confirmed gig. **By which we mean they moved them here or sent them to school here.
This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.