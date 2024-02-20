Secretly Love Those Trump Sneakers? Here Are Some Other Gold Kicks.

You can say what you want about Donald Trump, but he has an uncanny ability to sell merch. MAGA hats–which netted Trump $80,000 a day in 2016–have ascended to icon status. Now, the Trump supporter uniform has expanded to streetwear. The ex-president recently released his new line of shoes at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, which includes “The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker,” for $399. The golden high-top sneakers sold out within a day and set social media ablaze with comments on whether the sneaker sales were to cover the recent $355 million civil-fraud judgement against him. If you like the look but not the political association, here are five alternatives.

You can get fancy with the Francy, because you need $685 to own a pair. Golden Goose is famous for selling pre-distressed sneakers that already come with a dirty appearance. The Francy Penstar is no different: The design includes scuffs, a suede star, faded black lettering, black laces, and multiple iterations of the logo. These bold sequined sneakers look like something a showgirl might wear on her day off.

Sleek and sporty, these casual basketball sneakers retail for $140 for men and $95 for toddlers. Featuring a non-slip rubber outsole, the athletic sneakers combine beauty with traction. The kicks are meant to celebrate Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s unique playing style, according to the Footlocker website. The shoes look a bit like something an elf might wear for a pick-up game at Santa’s workshop, but in a cute way.

These shoes look like if C-3PO and an elite Italian sports car had a baby. Beyond the gorgeous orange-tinged gold, Versace definitely made these sneakers for the ostentatious and included its luxury logo five times, on the back, front, tongue, interior, and on the upper as a three-dimensional rubberized La Medusa. These calf-leather shoes are Italian-made and probably the loudest sneakers I’ve ever seen, so the $1,050 price point seems unsurprising.

These metallic gold-tone sneakers offer breathability because of perforated stars through the leather. Made in Portugal, the kicks reflect the stylish sensibility of a shopper with a laissez-faire attitude. While I like the lightning bolt stitched on the back, for me these shoes border on kitschy. Still, they’re currently marked down to $143.

With straps, laces, and zippers, this shoe feels like a walking haberdashery. The gold-foil-like exterior is emphasized with a grid pattern that makes the footwear look futuristic—a hint of sci-fi glamor. The black rubber soles feature the Giuseppe Zanotti logo, and at $1,095, the shoes reflect a “Made in Italy” price point. But good news! These kicks are currently marked down to $438.