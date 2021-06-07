25 Best CBD Oils for Dogs (Lab-Tested)

As a dog owner, you want the best for your furry companion. Whether your dog has arthritis, separation anxiety, or mobility issues, CBD oil may be able to ease these conditions so that your pet can live happier and healthier.

It comes as no surprise that the CBD pet product industry is booming. With hundreds of CBD products on the market for humans, it was only a matter of time before manufacturers formulated pet-safe items as well.

A quick search will provide you pages worth of pet-friendly CBD products. But if you’re looking to give your dog quick relief that lasts for hours, CBD oil from a trusted brand is exactly what you both need. Knowing that your dog feels his best inside and out is life-changing for any pet owner!

Keep reading to learn about the 25 best CBD oils for dogs. All of these products are lab tested for quality, potency, and efficacy. This means that you can give these CBD oils to your furry family member with complete confidence.

1. Verma Farms

Verma Farms offers two CBD oils that will get your dog’s mouth drooling and tail wagging. The oil is available in two delicious flavors, including Salmon and Chicken. These flavors should blend into your pet’s food flawlessly!



Verma Farms furry friend CBD oil is available in 150 mg or 300 mg strengths. Each bottle is made with Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil, along with other quality ingredients such as probiotics, vitamin D3, and vitamin E.

2. Penguin

Penguin offers high quality CBD that’s made with Oregon grown hemp. Each batch contains broad spectrum extract that is THC-free. Instead, this extract includes terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids that work together to ease your dog’s mind and body.

For pets, we recommend the natural flavored Penguin CBD oil which doesn’t contain any flavorings that your dog may not like. We also recommend one of the lower strengths, either 250 mg, 600 mg, or 1000 mg.

3. EVN CBD

EVN CBD’s tincture is vegan, contains 0 THC, is non-GMO, and uses organically sourced hemp. Each bottle contains 500 mg or 1000 mg of broad spectrum CBD extract, which means your pooch will benefit from all of the plant compounds, including terpenes, flavonoids, and other minor cannabinoids.

EVN CBD oil is made with MCT (coconut) oil, which is easily digested by dogs and other pets. We recommend the natural flavor CBD oil, as we don’t think most dogs would enjoy the alternative (mint!).