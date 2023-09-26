10 Great Things to Do in DC This October

Dance to Jessie Ware, listen to Taylor Lorenz's book talk, and attend the reopening of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Contents
  1. Goblin With Dario Argento’s Demons
  2. Anoushka Shankar
  3. Extremely Online by Taylor Lorenz
  4. “Park Chan-kyong: Gathering”
  5. “African Modernism in America, 1947–67”
  6. Jessie Ware
  7. Renegade by Adam Kinzinger
  8. National Museum of Women in the Arts Reopening
  9. Fat Ham
  10. Grounded

Music

Goblin With Dario Argento’s Demons

October 2

Howard Theatre

Claudio Simonetti’s prog-rock band, Goblin, provided an appropriately creepy and bombastic soundtrack to some of the best-loved and most gruesome films from Italian horror director Dario Argento. Come hear the band play live accompaniment to the 1985 film Demons, produced by Argento and directed by Lamberto Bava.

 

Music

Anoushka Shankar

October 6

Strathmore

Daughter of Ravi Shankar and half-sister of Norah Jones, this British American sitar player blends the traditional virtuosity of Indian classical music with mesmerizing modern flourishes. Shankar is touring with her new quintet in support of the mini album Chapter I: Forever, For Now.

 

Books

Extremely Online by Taylor Lorenz

October 7

Politics and Prose (Connecticut Avenue)

Has the internet drawn the world together or torn it hopelessly apart? If doomscrolling on the social-media platform recently known as Twitter is one of your favorite/most self-­destructive pastimes, then this book from Washington Post reporter Lo­renz–one of the world’s most plugged-in people–is for you.

 

Museums

“Park Chan-kyong: Gathering”

October 7, 2023–October 13, 2024

National Museum of Asian Art

As part of its centennial celebrations, the NMAA is dedicating new exhibit space to modern and contemporary work. Seoul artist Park Chan-kyong inaugurates it with pieces such as a multi-channel video (above) that employs state-of-the-art technology in the form of a massive scroll painting.

 

Museums

“African Modernism in America, 1947–67”

October 7–January 7

Phillips Collection

This exhibit looks at modern African and African American artists who defied midcentury preconceptions of what African art should look like. Along with Phillips Collection mainstay Jacob Lawrence, the show features work by 50 artists, including David Driskell and Malangatana Ngwenya (above).

 

Music

Jessie Ware

October 16

9:30 Club

Ware’s dance-floor reinvention continues with her latest album, That! Feels Good!, whose nonstop hooks and velvety singing conjure a convincing disco diva for the 21st century. Old-school Washingtonians might well listen to Ware and think she would have sounded just fine on OK 100.

 

Books

Renegade by Adam Kinzinger

October 20

Politics and Prose (Connecticut Avenue)

Kinzinger was one of only two GOP Congress members to join the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Now a CNN commentator, he’s sharing the full story of why he decided to push back against Donald Trump.

 

Museums

National Museum of Women in the Arts Reopening

October 21

Closed for more than two years to undergo a major renovation, the museum is finally back, now with significantly more exhibition space and a new approach to how it displays its collection. In addition to the revamp, an inaugural exhibit, “The Sky’s the Limit,” offers work from 13 contemporary artists, including Alison Saar, Beatriz Milhazes, and Mariah Robertson, whose distinctive 2011 piece “9” is pictured above.

 

Theater

Fat Ham

October 25–December 4

Studio Theatre

What if Shakespeare were versed in North Carolina BBQ? That’s the premise behind the Pulitzer-winning play by James Ijames (above) about a queer Black kid whose father’s ghost shows up looking for vengeance.

 

Opera

Grounded

October 28–November 13

Kennedy Center

Jeanine Tesori recently won a Tony for best original score for the musical Kimberly Akimbo, but her latest work is something different: a provocative piece about a pregnant fighter pilot who picks off distant targets from her Las Vegas trailer and grapples with the ethics of virtual warfare. Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo will star at this world premiere.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

