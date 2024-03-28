Happy April, DC!
April is loaded with film festivals, comedy standups, and eclectic concerts. Here’s a guide to some exciting events we are looking forward to:
10 Best Things to Do in DC
by Pat Padua
Books
Julia Alvarez
April 5
Politics and Prose (Connecticut Avenue)
The novelist and poet will read from and discuss her new book, The Cemetery of Untold Stories, about an author who inherits land in her native country and decides to use it as a place to bury the stories referred to in the book’s title. Naturally, they don’t stay buried.
Music
Bad Bunny
April 9
Capital One Arena
The Puerto Rican superstar put out a new album in the fall, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. But expect this stop on his Most Wanted Tour to also feature plenty of material from his previous record, Un Verano Sin Ti–after all, it was the top album globally on Spotify last year.
Music
Caetano Veloso
April 9
Strathmore
The revered Brazilian musician’s most recent album, 2021’s Meu Coco, is stripped down, largely voice and guitar, with nods to his signature styles and a fervor that harks back to his youth, when he helped create the Tropicalia movement.
Theater
Macbeth
April 9–May 5
1301 W Street, northeast
Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth? You’re going to need to find a bigger venue. That’s what Shakespeare Theatre Company has done for this hot ticket–it’s staging the play at the former BET Studios production facility in DC’s Brentwood. But despite the larger space, tickets are extremely hard to come by.
Film
The Art of the Benshi
April 12–14
National Museum of Asian Art
During the silent-film era in Japan, storytellers called benshi performed during screenings to give voice to actors. The most accomplished became stars themselves. Here’s a rare program of benshi performing with live music to classics of Japanese silent cinema, including a rarely seen fragment of an early film by master director Yasujiro Ozu.
Museums
“New Worlds: Women to Watch 2024”
April 14–August 11
National Museum of Women in the Arts
For the latest installment of this triennial exhibition series, NMWA presents the work of 28 artists who apply their singular vision to address a world in crisis, both when it hits close to home, as in the work of Baltimore photographer Shan Wallace (above), and farther afield, as with Indian multimedia artist Rajyashri Goody.
Music
Beyond Category: The Concert Music of Duke Ellington
April 16
Kennedy Center
In this PostClassical Ensemble presentation, Maryland-based pianist Ellington Carthan surveys his namesake’s concert pieces, including “Black, Brown, and Beige” and selections from the film score to Anatomy of a Murder. The program also features the premiere of a new orchestration of the jazz standard “Caravan,” featuring guest conguero Felix Contreras.
Music
Simone Young Conducts “Also Sprach Zarathustra”
April 18 and 20
Kennedy Center
Richard Strauss’s surging tone poem has done a lot of cultural heavy lifting over the years, associated with 2001: A Space Odyssey, Elvis Presley, and, most recently, the blockbuster Barbie. Leading the National Symphony Orchestra, Australian conductor Young will shake the walls of the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall.
Music
Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones
April 26
Strathmore
The Grammy-winning musician based this opera, with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons, on Charles M. Blow’s candid, unsettling memoir of abuse. In this production, presented by Strathmore in conjunction with Washington Performing Arts, Blanchard will be featured with the E-Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet.
Museums
“Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900–1939”
April 26–February 23, 2025
National Portrait Gallery
Paris in the early 20th century was a beacon for American artists longing to shrug off cultural conventions. Featuring portraits of Josephine Baker, Zelda Fitzgerald, Gertrude Stein, Peggy Guggenheim (above), and others, this exhibit celebrates women who broke creative ground while in European exile.
by Briana Thomas
Art and Culture:
- “Reckoning with Remembrance: History, Injustice, and the Murder of Emmett Till” exhibit displays the defaced historical markers from Till’s memorial (opens April 6, free, Smithsonian National Museum of American History, virtual).
- The National Gallery of Art is screening three of Japanese filmmaker Kinuyo Tanaka’s timeless movies (April 6-7, 13, free, National Gallery of Art).
- This month’s National Gallery Nights theme is an ode to cherry blossoms. Guests can create wearable floral art, dance, and snap photos in front of a flower wall (April 11, free, but lottery opens April 1, National Gallery of Art).
- Psychotherapist Esther Perel talks about the future of love and relationships (April 13, $27+, Downtown).
- Watch a screening of art documentary The Grand Bizarre (April 14, free, National Gallery of Art).
- Two paintings by French Post-Impressionist Paul Cezanne will be unveiled at Phillips Collection (April 18 through July 14, $20, Dupont).
- Experience the art, music, and cuisine of France at the Georgetown French Market (April 26-28, free, Georgetown).
Community and Heritage:
- The DC History Conference is celebrating 50 years of highlighting the District’s past, present, and future. Attend a lecture, seminar, or exhibition to learn more about the area’s history (April 4-6, free, MLK Library).
- Art, music, and dazzling fireworks are highlights of Petalpalooza (April 6, free, Capitol Riverfront).
- The spring event we’ve been waiting for arrives in April with balloons, floats, and performances. The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade will march down Constitution Avenue (April 13, free, Downtown).
- Continue the cherry blossom excitement at the more than 24-hour-long Sakura Matsuri–Japanese Street Festival (April 13-14, free, Downtown).
- Participate in a colorful Holi Dance Party and one-mile run or walk at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods (April 21, free, Columbia).
Theater:
- The 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival spotlights more than 70 films over a span of four days (April 4-7, $125+ for pass, Annapolis).
- Keegan Theatre hosts the DC premiere of a comedic play about the dictionary and profanity (April 6 through May 5, $50, Dupont).
- Sing along to “I Won’t Grow Up” and more fan favorites from Broadway’s Peter Pan the musical (April 9-21, $44+, National Theatre).
- Round House Theatre’s new play A Jumping-Off Point explores representation and diversity in storytelling (April 10 through May 5, $46+, Bethesda).
- Get a first look at original works from new playwrights and live readings during The National Capital New Play Festival (April 10 through May 5, pay-what-you-can+, Bethesda).
- You are in for an electric ’60s-era show at Signature Theatre’s Hair musical (April 16 through July 7, $40+, Arlington).
- Binge international movies, documentaries, and shorts at Filmfest DC (April 18-28, $45+, various locations).
- Ammigone readapts Athenian tragedy Antigone into a story about queerness, faith, and family at Woolly Mammoth Theatre (April 20 through May 12, $25+, Penn Quarter).
Shows and Performance:
- See spoofs of your favorite productions by all-male comic ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (April 4-6, $29+, Kennedy Center).
- The Washington School of Ballet presents a family-friendly Don Quixote (April 5-7, $40 for adults, $35 for children under 12, H Street Corridor).
- DC Comedy Festival brings area comedians together for live standups, game shows, and music across multiple venues (April 8-13, prices vary, various locations).
- Andrew Earle Simpson will play along live to the soundtrack of silent film Bare Knees (April 14, $25, H Street Corridor).
- Prepare to burst into laughter at Dan Soder’s DC Improv comedy set (April 19-21, $35+, Downtown).
- Tickets to see actress and comedian Wanda Sykes are going fast. Don’t miss the chance to laugh out loud with her at Warner Theatre (April 20, $180, Downtown).
- Actor and comedian Jordan Rock—younger sibling of A-list comedian Chris Rock—makes a tour stop at DC Improv (April 25-28, $25+, Downtown).
Music:
- Calling all Barbz to Capital One Arena: Nicki Minaj’s world tour is stopping in DC (April 1, $110+, Capital One Arena).
- DC’s tenor vocalist James Murphy sings a blend of gospel and R&B as part of Mars Arts DC concert series (April 3, free, Northeast DC).
- Singer-songwriter Priya Ragu arrives at The Atlantis (April 3, $20, U Street Corridor).
- Hardcore rapper Kevin Gates is on tour to promote his fourth album The Ceremony, which features rhymes that touch on themes of healing and redemption (April 5, $59+, Silver Spring).
- Ugandan singer-songwriter Jon Muq performs at Pearl Street Warehouse ahead of his debut album release (April 8, $16, Wharf).
- Scottish trio Young Fathers perform their reimagined pop sounds (April 8, $25, Shaw).
- Mariah the Scientist sings her latest R&B tunes at Echostage (April 9, $137+, Langdon).
- Move your hips to Orquesta Akokán’s Cuban mambo (April 10, $25+, Northwest DC).
- Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs a full recital at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall (April 14, $60+, Kennedy Center).
- The two-day concert-style National Cannabis Festival returns to DC with a massive lineup of performances from hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, Redman, and Noochie Live From The Front Porch (April 19-20, $55+, RFK Festival Grounds).
- Legendary musicians Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Ravi Coltrane are teaming up for a concert as part of the Kennedy Center’s inaugural Hip Hop &… Festival (April 19, $59+, Kennedy Center).
- Project Glow is celebrating 20 years of dance culture across three stages with more than 50 artists, DJs, and producers sharing the lineup (April 27-28, $205+ for two-day pass, RFK Festival Grounds).
Bites and beverages:
- General admission tickets grant guests access to unlimited samples from over 80 breweries, as well as live music, a dueling piano bar, and a food truck alley at DC Beer Fest (April 13, $50+, Nationals Park).
- Toast the spring edition of DC Wine Fest (April 13, $35+, Union Market).
- The DC Chocolate Festival brings more than 30 chocolate vendors to the Embassy of France where snackers can learn to make chocolate at guided workshops and listen to chocolatiers discuss an array of treats (April 27, $25, Northwest DC).
Things to Do With kids:
- Take your youngsters to the Jacqueline Woodson Block Party for games, roller skate and double Dutch demos, chalk art, and a step dance workshop from Step Afrika (April 13, free, Kennedy Center).
- Springfest in Old Ellicott City features music on two outdoor stages, food trucks, crafts, and a scavenger hunt for kids (April 20, free, Ellicott City).
A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Washingtonian.