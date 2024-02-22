This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Cool Jobs

16 of our city’s most intriguing, unusual, incredible gigs–and the people who have them. By Washingtonian Staff.

Disease Detectives

When patients suffering from mysterious afflictions have no answers and nowhere left to turn, they come to Bethesda, where a team specializing in ultra-rare disorders takes on cases that have stumped the medical world. By Matt Ribel.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Flower Power: A lost painting lands at the National Gallery. By Rob Brunner.

A Pair of First Lady Tomes: First Ladies get the spotlight in two new books. By Sylvie McNamara.

Is the Metro Confusing?: Navigating Metro’s new signage. By Arya Hodjat.

Rock and a Hard Place: Mary Timony’s latest album digs into a few awful years. By Rob Brunner.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Track Star: As a train-loving young adult, he played in DC indie-rock bands. Now he’s the CEO of Amtrak. By Andrew Beaujon.

Inside the Nancy Mace Attention Factory: What happens when governing takes a back seat to getting on television? By Sylvie McNamara.

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

A New Office Casual: More Washingtonians are sporting sneakers to work. Here are some sleek styles for the office. By Kristen Schott and Amiah Taylor.

Foreign Service: Drivable destinations with an international feel–no passport necessary. By Daniella Byck.

Dentists Hall of Fame: These practitioners are the best of the best in local dental care. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

Review: Ometeo: A Texan Top Chef winner comes to Tysons. By Ann Limpert.

Changing Spaces: What’s trending in restaurant design, including four things designers are over. Plus–neon signs (from iconic to cringey) and eye-catching murals. By Jessica Sidman and Ike Allen.

HOME

The Briefing: Arlington: New spots to eat, shop, and see in this Virginia suburb. By Ike Allen and Renee Sklarew.

13 Tips for organizing your home: Lazy Susans, shoe bins, and other ways local experts conquer clutter. By Jessica Ruf.

Not for Retiring Types: With fancy gyms, bocce leagues, art classes, and a slew of other activities, senior-living communities can resemble resorts. By Harriet Edleson.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

The day when a young ballerina met a roving photographer (and future First Lady) named Jacqueline Bouvier. By Sylvie McNamara.