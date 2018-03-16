6 Amazing DC Dads You Should Follow on Instagram

Prepare to drop the “aws” at these adorable snaps from six DC dads who are crushing the Insta game with pics of their kids.

Happy Boxing Day! A post shared by Dave Engledow (@wbfather) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:12am PST

These parody pics of a distracted dad and his trouble-loving daughter are pure genius.

Beautiful father-son portraits from this DC photographer.

Mike and Thomas nab two spots with snaps of outdoor adventures with their kids.

Stellar shots documenting an array of people and places, though the most arresting are those of his son, Bryce.

working too much A post shared by Erik Bruner-Yang (@erikbruneryang) on Jan 15, 2018 at 4:13pm PST

When he’s not posting crave-inducing food pics from Maketto or his restaurants in the Line DC, the chef is uploading ridiculously cute photos of his two kids.

Nevin Martell Parenting writer Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of seven books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, the travelogue-memoir Freak Show Without a Tent: Swimming with Piranhas, Getting Stoned in Fiji and Other Family Vacations, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their four-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.