6 Amazing DC Dads You Should Follow on Instagram

Prepare to drop the “aws” at these adorable snaps from six DC dads who are crushing the Insta game with pics of their kids.
1. @wbfather
These parody pics of a distracted dad and his trouble-loving daughter are pure genius.
2. @afatherslens
The "Opposite Game" was a great way to keep little Andrew engaged in this photo shoot! I had to steal that one from Sly on the next go around. A real organic moment for a real father and son! 📸 @afatherslens #fatherhoodfridays #fatherhoodfriday #afatherslens #afatherslensphotography #father #dad #dmvdad #dcdad #fatherhood #dadcan #blackfathers #blacklove #canon5d #portraitphotographer #dmvphotographer #love #rolemodel #delwarephotographer #wilmingtonphotographer #delawarevents #doverphotographer
Beautiful father-son portraits from this DC photographer.
3. & 4. @dctraildads
Summer afternoons don't get better than this! Thanks to our amazing neighbors who leant us this canoe and rig – we had a blast. Close up bald eagle in pic #2 🦅 was a highlight, as was fish actually eating Atlas's bait…sure they were minnows but he felt like a legit jr angler🎣! I hope this becomes a weekly occurrence… . . . . #dctrails #familytrails #adventureon #letthekids #growingfromadventure #acreativedc #adventureon #outside #findyourpark #acreativedc #clearybikes #oldtowncanoe #anacostia #anacostiariver #bladensburg #canoeing #fishingwithkids
Mike and Thomas nab two spots with snaps of outdoor adventures with their kids.
5. @phil.martin
Stellar shots documenting an array of people and places, though the most arresting are those of his son, Bryce.
6. @erikbruneryang
When he’s not posting crave-inducing food pics from Maketto or his restaurants in the Line DC, the chef is uploading ridiculously cute photos of his two kids.