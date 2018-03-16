Parenting

6 Amazing DC Dads You Should Follow on Instagram

Heart = melted
Prepare to drop the “aws” at these adorable snaps from six DC dads who are crushing the Insta game with pics of their kids.

1. @wbfather

Happy Boxing Day!

These parody pics of a distracted dad and his trouble-loving daughter are pure genius.

2. @afatherslens

Beautiful father-son portraits from this DC photographer.

3. & 4. @dctraildads

Mike and Thomas nab two spots with snaps of outdoor adventures with their kids.

5. @phil.martin

One day you'll change the world. You've already changed mine. #shotoniphone7plus

Stellar shots documenting an array of people and places, though the most arresting are those of his son, Bryce.

6. @erikbruneryang

working too much

When he’s not posting crave-inducing food pics from Maketto or his restaurants in the Line DC, the chef is uploading ridiculously cute photos of his two kids.

Parenting writer

Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of seven books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, the travelogue-memoir Freak Show Without a Tent: Swimming with Piranhas, Getting Stoned in Fiji and Other Family Vacations, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their four-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.

