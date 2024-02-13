Late to Summer Camp Registration in the DC Area?

Camp Grow

Children can spend time exploring the outdoors during summer sessions at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna. Registration is now open.

Capitol City Circus School

Formerly the DC branch of Trapeze School New York, CCCS offers a camp for aerial arts, ground acrobatics, and flying trapeze. Registration is currently open.

Capital Sup

Registration is now open for this standup-paddleboarding (or SUP) camp at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis. The first tier of early-bird pricing ends March 31; the second ends May 31.

PedalPower Kids

These bicycling camps have lo­cations across Maryland as well as at Georgetown Day School in DC. Enrollment is currently open.

Traveling Players

Though some sessions book as early as December, this theater company’s producing artistic director says its acting day camps likely won’t reach capacity until April.

This article appears in the February 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

