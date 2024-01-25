This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

100 Very Best Restaurants

These are the restaurants that we’re most excited to dine at right now–with our top 25 ranked. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Cynthia Hacinli, Carey Polis, and Sara Levine Rosenblum.

Bruce Friedrich’s Taste Test

The man behind some of the animal-rights movement’s most notorious stunts is now at the forefront of an alt-meat revolution–and working to win over meat eaters one bite at a time. By Andrew Zaleski.

Guns on the Left

In a time of rising fear and polarization, liberals are increasingly taking up arms–and challenging a gun culture long dominated by conservatives. By Andrew Beaujon.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Blame Game: The Wizards and Caps are likely leaving Capital One Arena. Who’s at fault? By Patrick Hruby and Luke Mullins.

Back on Track: Hot tubs are popping up in strange places–we gave some a whirl. By Sylvie McNamara.

He’s on Point: Catching up with the Washington Ballet’s new artistic director. By Robert Bettmann.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Cava Just Keeps On Spreading: Brett Schulman’s first job was washing cars at a dealership in Bethesda. Now he’s steering one of the country’s hottest food businesses. By Rob Brunner.

Georgetown’s Elite Clubs Come Down to Earth: A recent university rule change is shaking up student consulting groups that feed into top companies like McKinsey. By Ike Allen.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Get a Room: Whether you prefer a spa weekend, vineyard retreat, or private cottage, consider these places for a romantic getaway. By Daniella Byck.

Strokes in Young Adults are on the Rise: But people under 45 are less likely to recognize the signs and get medical help. Here’s what to know. By Cari Shane.

Summer Camp: A Race to Register: Camp registration is opening earlier than ever, and demand has gone up since the pandemic. For parents looking to secure spots for their children, it’s not fun and games. By Amy Moeller.

HOME

Getting Warmer: Soft lighting, curved furnishings, black accents, and other trends that are in for 2024. By Sarah Lyon.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Virginia Ali of Ben’s Chili Bowl on MLK’s favorite dish, U Street in the old days, and more.