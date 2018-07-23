MONDAY, JULY 23

MUSIC Monday is a pretty big night for stoner/doom metal bands in DC: At the 9:30 Club, stoner metal trio Sleep—a band that rarely tours—will play its 1992 album Holy Mountain in its entirety (which is an especially unique opportunity to see this classic performed). Across town at Atlas Brew Works, check out Chicago doom band Bongripper (note: stoner bands are not subtle). You don’t have to be a pothead to enjoy these long, instrumental jams. Sleep: $35, 7 PM. Bongripper: $20, 7 PM.

POETRY Spoken word fans can check out an installment of the monthly poetry reading at Port-au-Prince in Silver Spring. The guest of honor this month is Hispanic-American writer Luis Alberto Ambroggio, who has published 20 collections of poetry and is a member of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language and the Academy of American Poets. Resident poet and host Indran is known for his spoken word collaborations with Haitian musicians. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BOOKS Paleontologist Nick Pyenson dives into the subject of whales with his new book Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures. He explains how they evolved to such huge sizes, how they have been (and will continue to be) affected by climate change, and what we can learn about the ocean from their lives. Pyenson will talk about whales at the National Museum of Natural History alongside the Museum’s Sant Director, Kirk Johnson. Free (with RSVP), 6:45 PM.

FILM Shaolin Jazz presents its monthly “Can I Kick It?” film experience at Songbyrd. Watch a classic martial arts movie while DJ 2-Tone Jones spins a live score of hip-hop, funk, and soul to highlight specific scenes on screen. This edition will feature the Steven Seagal film Under Siege. Free, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

CRAFTS Grab a drink at a museum, with the Renwick hosting a “handi-hour” on Wednesday night. With inspiration from the Burning Man exhibit—and the playa’s theme of self-expression—visitors can make a piece of jewelry while enjoying local music and beers from Denizens Brewing Co. $25 (21+ only), 5:30 PM.

FOOD The National Geographic Museum is hosting a “Taste of the Titanic” evening, where guests can sample food from the actual menu aboard the vessel. Try the fancy fare served to first-class patrons all the way down to the grub for the regular folk in the third-class accommodations. Food will come from several DC restaurants including Hank’s Oyster Bar and Duke’s Grocery. Guests will also have after-hours access to the museum’s “Titanic: The Untold Story” exhibition. $60, 7 PM.