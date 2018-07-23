Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 23-25): Happy Hour Crafts at the Renwick, Doom Metal, and the Titanic’s Menu

Written by | Published on
Things to Do in DC This Week (July 23-25): Happy Hour Crafts at the Renwick, Doom Metal, and the Titanic’s Menu
Get crafty at the Renwick Gallery’s Handi-hour on Wednesday night. Photo by Bruce Guthrie, courtesy of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

MONDAY, JULY 23

MUSIC Monday is a pretty big night for stoner/doom metal bands in DC: At the 9:30 Club, stoner metal trio Sleep—a band that rarely tours—will play its 1992 album Holy Mountain in its entirety (which is an especially unique opportunity to see this classic performed). Across town at Atlas Brew Works, check out Chicago doom band Bongripper (note: stoner bands are not subtle). You don’t have to be a pothead to enjoy these long, instrumental jams. Sleep: $35, 7 PM. Bongripper: $20, 7 PM.

POETRY Spoken word fans can check out an installment of the monthly poetry reading at Port-au-Prince in Silver Spring. The guest of honor this month is Hispanic-American writer Luis Alberto Ambroggio, who has published 20 collections of poetry and is a member of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language and the Academy of American Poets. Resident poet and host Indran is known for his spoken word collaborations with Haitian musicians. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 24

BOOKS Paleontologist Nick Pyenson dives into the subject of whales with his new book Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures. He explains how they evolved to such huge sizes, how they have been (and will continue to be) affected by climate change, and what we can learn about the ocean from their lives. Pyenson will talk about whales at the National Museum of Natural History alongside the Museum’s Sant Director, Kirk Johnson. Free (with RSVP), 6:45 PM.

FILM Shaolin Jazz presents its monthly “Can I Kick It?” film experience at Songbyrd. Watch a classic martial arts movie while DJ 2-Tone Jones spins a live score of hip-hop, funk, and soul to highlight specific scenes on screen. This edition will feature the Steven Seagal film Under Siege. Free, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25

CRAFTS Grab a drink at a museum, with the Renwick hosting a “handi-hour” on Wednesday night. With inspiration from the Burning Man exhibitand the playa’s theme of self-expression—visitors can make a piece of jewelry while enjoying local music and beers from Denizens Brewing Co. $25 (21+ only), 5:30 PM.

FOOD The National Geographic Museum is hosting a “Taste of the Titanic” evening, where guests can sample food from the actual menu aboard the vessel. Try the fancy fare served to first-class patrons all the way down to the grub for the regular folk in the third-class accommodations. Food will come from several DC restaurants including Hank’s Oyster Bar and Duke’s Grocery.  Guests will also have after-hours access to the museum’s “Titanic: The Untold Story” exhibition. $60, 7 PM.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again: Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Catherine P. Lewis

More from Things to Do

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (July 19-22): A Pop-Up Arcade, a Puppy World Cup, and an Environmental Documentary

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (July 19-22): A Pop-Up Arcade, a Puppy World Cup, and an Environmental Documentary

Here Are The Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 16-22

Things to Do in DC This Week (July 16-18): BBQ & Grilling Week, Censored Political Cartoons, and the Home Run Derby

Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week

Here’s a Map of 65 DC Bars Open Until 4 AM for MLB All-Star Week

Where to Eat, Drink, and Play Around Audi Field in 2018

MLB All-Star Week in DC: Films, Fashion, and Fun Things to Do (July 12-July 17)

MLB All-Star Week in DC: Films, Fashion, and Fun Things to Do (July 12-July 17)

We Asked a Comedian to Help Us Understand the National Gallery’s Exhibit on Humor

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (July 12-15): All-Stars of Craft Beer, Hong Kong Films, and a Polo Tournament

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (July 12-15): All-Stars of Craft Beer, Hong Kong Films, and a Polo Tournament