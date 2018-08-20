MONDAY, AUGUST 20

COOKING Sixth & I is hosting a Modern Israeli Cooking demonstration to highlight a Rosh Hashanah menu. After the class, dive into a kosher buffet dinner that includes stuffed Swiss chard with beef and a date-and-honey cake. $40 (in advance) or $45 (day of), 6:30 PM.

BOOKS Author Linnea Hartsuyker’s 2017 novel The Half-Drowned King is a retelling of Norse history in the adventures and battles of ninth-century Vikings. Her newly-published sequel, The Sea Queen, follows the Viking king, a rebellion in Norway, and a woman torn between adventure and stability. Hartsuyker will read from her new novel at Politics & Prose at the Wharf. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 21

DRAW Take your adult coloring book game up a notch with The Lemon Collective’s sketching class held at Milk Bar Logan Circle. Join local artist/illustrator LA Johnson in a free-form drawing class with cookies. (It might sound like a playdate, but….who cares?) Paper and pencils will be provided. $25, 6:30 PM.

BEER DC Beer Week continues with the fifth annual Battle of the Barrel Aged Beer at Boundary Stone. Five local breweries—Atlas, Right Proper, 3 Stars, Port City, and DC Brau—will each present a barrel-aged beer that guests can sample and judge. This year’s winner will select either the style of beer or the style of barrel for next year’s contest; last year, champions Right Proper selected wine barrels for the 2018 face-off. $25 in advance or $30 at the door (tickets include a 4 oz taste of each beer), 5:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22

CHILI Ben’s Chili Bowl is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. On Wednesday, the restaurant is hosting a block party with performances by artists including Maysa and Rare Essence. Later that night, the Lincoln Theatre will host Ben’s Chili Bowl’s 60th Anniversary Celebration Gala, “A Tribute to Virginia Ali,” with performances by Faith Evans, Kenny Lattimore, and more. All proceeds at Ben’s Chili Bowl on Wednesday will benefit the Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation. Block Party: Free, 11 AM. Gala: $60-$150, 7:30 PM.

BOOKS If you’re dreaming of spending time outdoors this autumn, head to the S. Dillon Ripley Center, where Smithsonian Associates is hosting Renee Sklarew and Rachel Cooper, authors of 60 Hikes Within 60 Miles of Washington, D.C.. They will help you find the perfect hike for you, whether you’re looking for scenery, historical significance, a dog lover’s paradise, a kid-friendly trail, or a challenging journey. $50 (includes a copy of the book), 6:45 PM.