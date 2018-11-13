Follow These DC-Area Reporters for HQ2 News

Amazon is coming to Crystal City–or, if you prefer, National Landing. This is a very big development that will touch multiple areas of DC-area life: Real estate, technology, federal policy, education, food and dining. If you care about any of these things, you should follow the following reporters and news outlets on Twitter. I’ve made a Twitter list of them all that you can follow. Like this post, I’ll continue to update it.

Ally Schweitzer covers business and development for the public radio station. (@allyschweitzer)

Martin Austermuhle is a general assignment reporter and one of the station’s leads on HQ2. (@maustermuhle)

Jordan Pascale covers transportation and, sometimes, politics. (@JWPascale)

While DCist usually limits its coverage to the District, HQ2 will be difficult for even the most ardent suburb-basher to ignore. Follow all its news writers:

Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz/a>)

Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon)

Natalie Delgadillo (@ndelgadillo07)

Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

The Jeff Bezos-owned paper has offered some of the best coverage of Amazon’s headquarters search. It’s safe to assume the whole Metro staff and lots of other desks are scrambling their jets, but for now these three reporters are must-follows:

Jonathan O’Connell (@OConnellPostbiz)

Patricia Sullivan (@psullivan1)

Robert McCartney (@McCartneyWP)

Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer)

James Langford is the Examiner‘s business editor. (@JAYELANG)

Joe Williams reports on business. (@ JoePWilliams31 )

Easily the best-sourced organization for news from Greater National Landing, aka Arlington. ARLnow helped juice Crystal City mania among locals when it noticed back in February that the site was getting a lot of Seattle-based web traffic.

Alex Koma (@AlexKomaARL)

Scott Brodbeck (@scottbrodbeck)

Washington Business Journal (@WBJonline)

Expect this publication to be all over HQ2.

Daniel Sernovitz covers commercial real estate. (@WBJDan)

Katie Arcieri covers economic development. (@WBJKatie)

Andy Medici covers money and tech. (@WBJAndy)

Rob Terry covers government contracting, a beat that touches Amazon Web Services. (@FedBizWBJ)

Rebecca Cooper covers retail, hospitality, and restaurants. She’ll often be the first to report a new use for an existing space. (@TopShelfWBJ)

Michael Neibauer is an associate editor at WBJ and used to cover economic development. It may be hard for him to resist jumping in. (@WBJNeibs)

Curbed DC (@CurbedDC)

Andrew Giambrone is Curbed’s DC editor and used to cover housing and development for Washington City Paper. (@AndrewGiambrone)

Greater Greater Washington (@ggwash)

Payton Chung (@paytonchung) and GGW founder David Alpert (@alpert) are top sources for informed urbanism.

Washington City Paper (@wcp)

Morgan Baskin (@mhbaskin), City Paper’s housing reporter, “will offer some coverage” of HQ2 according to CP Editor Alexa Mills.